"Damn time flies": Deion Sanders Jr. struck with reality check as he finds unique way to feel closer to his dawgs

Deion Sanders and his family have spent a lot of intense time together over the last half-decade or so. Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has coached his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, in high school, at Jackson State and at Colorado. All the while, Deion Sanders Jr. has worked with videography for them all.

Sanders Jr., Deion's oldest son, is feeling the effects of the family being apart as his brothers are preparing for April's NFL draft.

"I done started a season mode in NCAA 25 so I can feel closer to my dawgs .... Damn time flies," Sanders Jr. wrote Wednesday on X.

Whether Sanders Jr. meant that he was playing the dynasty mode with his brothers or as his brothers' avatars is unclear.

While not playing the popular college football video game, Sanders Jr. has been doing video work with his father's team. He posted videos of new Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter throwing passes Thursday. The Liberty Flames transfer figures to be in the battle, which will also involve highly-touted freshman Julian Lewis, to take over for Shedeur under center.

Will Deion Sanders and his sons gather again?

A lot has been made of Deion Sanders and the possibility of him leaving the Buffaloes for an NFL coaching job in recent weeks. He said last week on "Good Morning America" that the only way he'd do so is if his sons are with him.

Dallas could be an option for Sanders, who played with the Cowboys from 1995-99. Owner Jerry Jones needs a spark for a franchise that hasn't reached the Super Bowl since Sanders was suiting up there. Despite being a known Sanders detractor, sports talk host Jason Whitlock feels that a partnership between Coach Prime and Dallas would make a lot of sense.

The Las Vegas Raiders might be another spot that makes sense, with the market being large enough for Coach Prime to star in. The Raiders, much like the Cowboys, are a franchise that needs a shot in the arm, and the star power that comes with having him as coach would reenergize a struggling team.

Of course, if the other Sanders boys reunite in the NFL, Deion Sanders Jr. will likely join them in some capacity. Sanders is his father's oldest son. He played wide receiver at SMU, but since hanging his cleats up in 2015, has become a content creator and entrepreneur.

In the case that Coach Prime stays put, Sanders Jr. will probably stick around, too, continuing to go behind the scenes for one of America's most entertaining programs. Without Shedeur and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter around, many will need to be introduced to those filling the stars' shoes as Coach Prime strives for a title.

