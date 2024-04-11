Colorado Spring Game 2024: 5 Storylines to watch out for during annual practice event 

The 2024 Spring Game presents an opportunity to get a look at Coach Prime's second Colorado squad. A year ago, Deion Sanders and Colorado went just 4-8 but still captured many imaginations. With plenty of new faces, including several on the coaching staff, the Spring Game will be particularly interesting. It's scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Here are five Spring Game stories to keep an eye on:

What to watch for in Colorado's 2024 Spring Game

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be looking for a better 2024 season, starting with his team's spring game on April 27th.

#1. The new offensive coorindator

After the 2023 season, both of Sanders' coordinators departed. Offense is probably the most intriguing of the two new hires. With Shadeur Sanders at QB, Colorado should be potent offensively. A year ago, Colorado had a few big offensive games, topping 500 yards three times. On the other hand, in five games, Colorado failed to reach 300 yards.

NFL veteran Pat Shurmur is the new coordinator. His first task will probably be picking up the worst running game in the nation a year ago. Colorado rushed for just under 69 yards per game and picked up just 2.3 yards per carry. If Shurmur can add balance, Colorado's bowl chances will vastly improve.

#2. The new defensive coordinator

Less is certain about the new defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston. The former defensive back coach for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, this is his first-ever coordinator role. Colorado finished 130th of 133 FBS teams in defensive yardage allowed last year. Livingston has his work cut out.

Colorado did force 20 turnovers a year ago, which ranked 40th nationally. The Buffs have done fairly well at turning in big plays, but consistency will be a buzzword under Livingston. For instance, a year ago Colorado was 125th nationally in third down conversions allowed. It'll be worth seeing if Livingston's defense looks more able to get off the field in the spring game.

#3. Is Cormani McClain ready?

A season ago, much was made of Travis Hunter, the all-world athlete whom Sanders utilized both at defensive back and receiver. The issue was the opposite corner, where McClain frequently struggled. A five-star recruit who was ranked by 247sports as the top cornerback in his recruiting class nationally, McClain struggled to adjust to college football.

A year ago, McClain ended up with just 13 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. If Sanders can get McClain more comfortable and play up to his potential, a one-two punch of Hunter and McClain can be something to behold.

#4. Offensive line questions

A year ago, Colorado's offensive line had massive problems. The previously mentioned worst running game in the nation was partly on the line. So were the 52 QB sacks allowed, which was also the worst in the nation. Frankly, Colorado's chances at improvement probably rest on better play up front.

The good news is that there's reason for excitement. True freshman Jordan Seaton is a big-time prospect who can have an impact from day one. Transfers Yakiri Walker and Tyler Brown can also help. The Spring Game figures to bring some substantial offensive line shuffling. It can certainly provide some clues for how the Buffaloes will look to fix their biggest issue from last season.

#5. The off-field hype

When it's "Coach Prime", part of the story is always going to center on the off-field stuff. At last notice, the game is not set to be televised. Not one to allow his parade to be rained on, Sanders has worked a Lil Wayne concert into the event.

Part of Sanders's magic is that recruits love the show. On some level, the Spring Game will largely be a production for fans and recruits who are watching. Can Deion keep moving the needle as he builds up his team slowly? That answer will have plenty to do with the program's ultimate success.

Can Sanders and Colorado reach a bowl in 2024? Or will the shuffling of new coordinators and uncertainties cause Colorado to take a step back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

