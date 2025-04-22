Colorado superfan Lil Wayne makes an attempt to recruit Travis Hunter to his favorite NFL team

Travis Hunter is days away from hearing his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft and there’s not a single GM out there sleeping easily. After a two-way season, Hunter has turned from a top prospect into a walking legacy. And now one of hip-hop’s biggest legends wants him in Green Bay.
Lil Wayne, a die-hard Packers fan and longtime supporter of the Colorado program, sat down with Hunter on the 'Travis Hunter Show.'
"There's one thing that matters the most about the drive to me and that's fit. You get picked somewhere where you fit, man," Wayne said.
"That's a marriage that you blow to your homeboys about every day."
Wayne kept it real, but Hunter didn’t back down.
“I fit 32 teams,” Hunter said.
"If the Packers pick you, that is about fit, you know? It's about fit, man," Wayne said.
And that’s not even a stretch. After a historic college career and a Heisman win, Hunter’s value is sky-high. But would he fall far enough for Green Bay to snag him? Not likely.
Wayne and Hunter’s bond isn’t just for show, it’s personal. From bumping Wayne’s music before games to signing with Young Money APAA Sports, their connection runs deep. Wayne even sat beside Deion and Shedeur Sanders at the Heisman ceremony.
Still, with Hunter projected to go high in the draft, it’ll take more than fandom for the Packers to land him.
Also Read: "Let's have fun, Patriots": Adam Rank names exciting fit for Travis Hunter in 2025 NFL draft
Lil Wayne praises Travis Hunter’s character before NFL Draft talk
Before diving into draft talk, Lil Wayne had to get something off his chest about Hunter’s character. Sitting across from him on the podcast, Wayne wasn’t just talking ball, he was talking heart.
“First of all, what you're doing that they loving the most, Travis, what you're doing is being you,” Wayne said. [18:18 onwards]
“You're not swaying… Your moves in your personal life is showing who you are.”
“These people would trust you with their kids,” Wayne said. “Don’t ever lose that.”
To Wayne, it wasn’t just about football. It was about legacy.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place