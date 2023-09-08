Colorado vs. Nebraska Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Colorado Buffaloes host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 9, at noon ET.

Colorado has been the talk of college football ever since Deion Sanders took the head coaching job and added plenty of new players. The Buffaloes were double-digit underdogs in Week 1 against TCU, shocking many as they pulled off the upset.

Nebraska, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking 13-10 loss to Minnesota in a game they had won until a costly fumble allowed Minnesota back in the game and eventually won.

Colorado vs. Nebraska head-to-head

Colorado and Nebraska have had a college football rivalry since 1898 and began competing annually as conference opponents in 1948. However, once Colorado joined the Pac-12, the game did not occur yearly.

The last time they played was in 2019, when Colorado won 34-31 in OT; in 2018, the Buffaloes won 33-28. Nebraska's last win was in 2010, as they won 45-17.

Overall, the head-to-head series between Colorado and Nebraska is 49-20-2.

Deion Sanders has also told his team that this rivalry and game should be personal.

“This is personal. That’s the message of the week: This is personal... Learning the dynamics of the different rivalries, I like it. It’s delightful. I’ve learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry and I’m embracing it 100 percent.”

Colorado and Nebraska prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes are the darlings of college football, and this game has seen plenty of betting action on it. Colorado is led by quarterback Sheuder Sanders and Travis Hunter, a lockdown cornerback, and a number one receiver.

Nebraska's offense did struggle against Minnesota, but they have been known for its defense, which will be key against the Buffaloes' high-scoring offense.

Colorado's defense is a big concern, but their offense should be able to have a lot of success here. This game depends on whether Nebraska's defense is good enough to slow the Buffaloes' offense. But, with Sanders and Hunter at the helm and all the momentum with Colorado having its home opener, it's hard to go against the Buffaloes.

Prediction: Colorado 34, Nebraska 27

Colorado & Nebraska betting tips

Tip 1: Colorado moneyline -142

Tip 2: Colorado -3 -102

Tip 3: Over 59 -110

