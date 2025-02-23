Shilo Sanders missed two full games for Colorado Buffaloes and most of a ͏third due to an arm͏ injury against Nebr͏a͏ska. He started eight games and recorded 55 total tackles, including 3͏8 solo, ͏along with two tackles for los͏s ͏and one sack. He also displ͏ayed ͏his playmakin͏g skills with ͏two pass bre͏akups, two͏ fumble recoveries, one force͏d fum͏ble an͏d͏ a͏ de͏fensi͏ve touchdown.

Coach Deion Sanders' son had a standout moment against Texas͏ Tech, returning ͏a͏ fumble for a game-winning͏ score.͏ His effor͏ts earned him a spot in͏ ͏the 2025 East-West Shrine ͏Bowl, proving his͏ r͏eadiness ͏for the͏ next ͏lev͏el.͏

Facing criticism, the head coach of the Buffaloes, took to Instagram to show his support. He wrote:

"@shilosanders So Proud of u son! Keep on working working & keep on Believing Believing! They’ve only seen us up and when they think we’re down we’re still up. God has us covered like a 94 PRIME! #Dad."

Fans flooded the comments with encouragement.

"Come To the Broncos SHILO!!!!," one fan wrote.

"You got this Shiloh! Keep grinding and keep trusting God!!," one said.

A supporter highlighted his overlooked talent.

"Shilo is soooo underrated. Smart as hell and no ego. I'm telling you. Just wait!," a fan chimed.

"He got all he need to win.. U and God," one commented with some emojis.

"Don't stop Shilo… You are going to make them all eat every bad word they speak about you…," another fan commented.

"@shilosanders the @ravens will def pick u up we need a hard-hittin' safety… Pause," another fan said.

Fan Reactions( Image Credits: @deionsanders / Instagram)

The overwhelming support highlights fans’ belief in Shilo's potential and confidence in his ability to prove doubters wrong and succeed at the next level.

Shilo Sanders’ NFL dream faces doubts as fans question his worthiness

Shilo Sanders is out to prove he belongs in the NFL. But not everyone is convinced. The Colorado safety didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine, a major blow for any draft hopeful. Instead of giving up, he brought in Zybek Sports to time his drills, just like at the Combine. He even documented the process on YouTube, making sure scouts see what he can do.

Despite his efforts, critics remain. Some fans believe he’s simply not NFL material.

“Shilo cool. But he’s not NFL material!!!! Sorry Prime,” one fan wrote.

“He’s too much like his mama. He’s getting just what he deserve. He has her attitude. Sorry to say,” a fan said.

Others think he’ll only get a shot because of his father.

“Sanders and him are a package deal lmao, and yes he will start,” one commented.

Fan Reactions( Image Credits: @deions anders / Instagram)

Shilo has talent, but will it be enough to silence the doubters?

