Connor Stalions salary: How much did the former Michigan staffer earn with the Wolverines?

Connor Stalions has been in the spotlight in the world of college football since the NCAA announced an ongoing investigation into the Michigan football program on the allegation of sign-stealing. He is believed to have led the alleged operation of in-person scouting.

In the wake of the allegation and investigation, the Wolverines suspended Connor Stalions without pay before he subsequently resigned. The retired United States Marine Corps captain was listed as a low-level recruitment staff member by the program but has been seen on the sidelines with the team coaches.

Connor Stalions' salary at Michigan

According to the University of Michigan website, Connor Stalions has an annual salary of $55,000. This is the typical wage of the low-level recruitment staff in college, which is the role Michigan claims he was employed for. His wages might include other forms of incentives.

There's, however, a strong level of belief among investigators and college football analysts that he earns more for his efforts in conducting the alleged in-person scouting. Nonetheless, there are no figures out there to back the notion that Connor Stalions receive more through backdoors.

Stalions is reported to have dedicated a significant portion of his time to deciphering opponents' signals. This involved closely analyzing television recordings of their games, in addition to reviewing sideline recordings he had made. He often consults Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter on the sideline

According to The Athletic, between 2013 and 2016, Stalions worked out with the Navy football program while he was enrolled at the Naval Academy. His analytical experience in the field developed further during his time working in the University of Michigan's recruiting department.

The alleged scouting budget

The Washington Post reported that investigators, hired by an undisclosed source to probe Michigan's operation, discovered evidence suggesting that the scouting trips to future opponents’ games were anticipated to exceed a cost of $15,000 for this year.

Stalions reportedly bought tickets to attend a total of 35 games, which included matches involving 12 other Big Ten teams as well as several other potential College Football Playoff contenders over the past three years. However, a number of Michigan interns were said to be involved in the operation under his tutelage.

The NCAA investigation into the University of Michigan football program began when an outside investigative firm provided recordings and documents detailing the alleged plot. These materials were stored on computer drives that were under the control of various Wolverine coaches.