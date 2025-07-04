"Consolation prize for messing with system": CFB insider calls out SEC-Big Ten's push for 16 team College Football Playoff amid recent drama

The College Football Playoff is the business end of the collegiate football season. It's when the best teams in the country compete for the national championship, and the honor of playing football in January.

The College Football Playoff used to involve just four teams, but it was expanded to 12 teams starting with the 2024 campaign. However, there's now a lot of drama surrounding the SEC and Big Ten, which seem to be pushing for a 16-team College Football Playoff.

College football insider Ari Wasserman spoke to Chris Vannini about the current expansion plan.

Vannini asked,

"Is there anybody who's a fan that likes this auto bid thing? I've seen some Ohio State people like it, but it isn't like when there was a good debate about going to 12."

He continued,

"Is there a real debate about going to 16?"

Wasserman replied saying,

"That's the thing that bothers me too. Is there a single fan that likes that the Pac 12 doesn't exist anymore? None of the changes that are being made to the sport right now are for the fans' benefit, and that's the thing."

Wasserman continued,

"So for people like me and people like you Chris have been very outwardly against how stupid the expansion has been. But I also understand that the College Football Playoff is a bye product for people to line their pockets and all these benefits that you're trying to sell me are just like the consolation prize for them messing with the system."

The SEC and Big Ten are viewed as the two most powerful conferences in college football. These conferences are pushing for an expansion from a 12-team playoff to a 16-team event.

However, Chris Vannini and Ari Wasserman believe that these moves are motivated by self-interest. It remains to be seen whether the collegiate football leadership buys into the 16-team expansion soon.

SEC and Big Ten have dominated the College Football Playoffs

The SEC and Big Ten are home to the cream of the crop in college football. The past six national champions have been either from the SEC (LSU in 2019, Alabama in 2020, Georgia in 2021 and 2022) or the Big Ten (Michigan in 2023 and Ohio State in 2024).

Furthermore, the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the distinction of having the most college football playoff appearances with eight over the years. The Ohio State Buckeyes (6), Georgia Bulldogs (4), and Oklahoma Sooners (4) also make the top five list. The only non-SEC or Big Ten team in the top five is ACC powerhouse Clemson with an impressive seven appearances.

Hence, while college fans and analysts might be displeased with the SEC and Big Ten's actions, it's hard to argue that both conferences haven't earned their say at the head of the table.

