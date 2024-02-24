Cooper DeJean 40 time: How fast is the Iowa CB?

Former Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean was a four-star recruit out of OA-BCIG High School in the 2021 recruiting class. During his three-season stint with the Hawkeyes, DeJean went on to establish himself as a top defensive player in college football in the past two years.

After his three-season college stint, Cooper DeJean decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. As the CB prepares for his transition into the professional league, how fast is the former Iowa CB?

Cooper DeJean's 40-time

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Cooper DeJean has a 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds. During his high school days, the CB ran the 100-meter dash in 11.16 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.12 seconds. Despite being 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 207 pounds, DeJean has plenty of athleticism and flexibility to rely on.

Apart from this, DeJean also has impressive burst speed and agility for someone of his size. On the field, he was recorded running a flying ten in 0.92 seconds and a 20-yard sprint from a two-point stance in just 2.39 seconds.

Thus, experts believe that if the former Iowa CB keeps healthy during the 2024 NFL Combine, then he has a realistic possibility of recording a 40-yard dash time of less than 4.4 seconds. He finished his collegiate career recording 120 total tackles(85 solos, 35 assisted), seven interceptions, and 13 passes deflected.

Cooper DeJean will not test in 2024 NFL Scouting Combine due to injury

During the latter half of the 2023 regular season, the former Iowa CB injured himself with a broken fibula during practice. This injury led to him missing out on the latter half of the Hawkeyes' 2023 campaign as well as the Big Ten Championship game against Michigan.

DeJean will reportedly miss out on testing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next week as he continues rehabilitating from his injury. The 21-year-old is projected to be a first-round pick by experts.

According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, DeJean will be working out for teams later in the draft despite missing out on the testing in Indianapolis. On the other hand, he will be using this time to sit down for interviews with teams and understand who is interested in drafting him later this year.

