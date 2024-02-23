Why is Cooper DeJean out of the 2024 NFL Combine? Iowa CB's absence explained

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean is certainly a man in demand as the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer. With multiple teams in need of a top-tier cornerback, Cooper DeJean's scouting report has been in the spotlight in recent weeks.

However, it appears DeJean will have to sit out the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Here's all you need to know about the Iowa CB's status.

Why is Cooper DeJean skipping the 2024 NFL Combine?

In what will undoubtedly be some bad news for NFL teams on the lookout for a top cornerback at the combine, Cooper DeJean announced that he is set to give it a miss.

This is down to the leg injury he suffered late in the college football season which ruled him out of the final four games of the Hawkeyes season.

Through the course of the season, DeJean registered seven interceptions, three of which were converted into touchdowns. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2023.

However, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, DeJean will work out for NFL teams prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, which is well and good considering he's among the top prospects and is a projected first-round pick this year.

Sportskeeda's resident draft expert Tony Pauline has Cooper DeJean landing in Green Bay with the 25th pick.

Pauline wrote:

"I’m not big on DeJean, but this pick makes a lot of sense. The Packers need a cornerback and could also use a safety. Many, including myself, believe DeJean will ultimately end up at safety besides being a terrific return specialist."

Cooper DeJean draft projection for 2024

At 6'1" and 207 pounds, DeJean will likely be a man in demand when draft day rolls around.

The Jaguars and the Eagles could, in particular, use his services, considering his versatility.

One simulation from our NFL Mock Draft Simulator, however, sees the Detroit Lions pick the Iowa CB with their 29th overall pick. Dan Campbell's Lions have forged a reputation as one of the toughest competitors in the NFL over the past two years. DeJean will fit right in, all things considered.