Tony Pauline's post-Super Bowl first-round NFL Mock Draft: QBs go 1,2,3, Jets get help on offense, Raiders pick explosive Alabama CB

The Super Bowl is over, and the Kansas City Chiefs have done what few teams accomplished, winning back-to-back titles. Next up is the NFL combine!

Now that the pecking order for all 32 teams is complete, it’s time for a full Round 1 mock. Here’s the Sportskeeda mock draft version 4.0.

Post-Super Bowl Round 1 NFL Mock Draft

1] Chicago (Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The Justin Fields era comes to an end, as the Bears have the luxury of taking the top quarterback in this draft after last year’s brilliant trade.

2] Washington: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Drake Maye is the higher-rated signal caller on my board, but with Kliff Kingsbury named OC of the Commanders, Daniels is the better fit.

3] New England: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Brand-new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had great success with Joe Flacco in Cleveland during the second half of the season. Of the top QBs in this draft, Maye is most comparable to Flacco and, dare I say, Tom Brady.

4] Arizona: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Cardinals fill a position of need with the top player in the draft. Expect Harrison to develop an immediate rapport with Kyler Murray.

5] LA Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Chargers can use help on defense, but they also need a pass catcher. Bowers is a playmaker who is the third overall player on my big board, and Jim Harbaugh valued playmaking tight ends at Michigan.

6] NY Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Take this to the bank; the Giants would love to see one of the top quarterbacks fall into their laps and would relish an opportunity to move up for a signal caller. Yet neither will happen. Instead, the Giants fill another need by selecting a playmaking No. 1 wideout in Nabers.

7] Tennessee Titans: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State

The Titans need a lot of help at tackle. People will continue to poke holes in Fashanu’s game, yet he’s a terrific pass-blocking left tackle that the franchise needs to protect Will Levis.

8] Atlanta: Dallas Turner, LB-Edge, Alabama

If Raheem Morris installs his Rams’ defense in Atlanta, Turner is the perfect fit. He brings more versatility than Byron Young, the Rams’ 2023 third-round pick who had a terrific season under Morris.

9] Chicago: Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame

Rome Odunze would be a consideration here, yet Alt is an upgrade over Braxton Jones, and they’ll need blockers to protect Caleb Williams.

10] NY Jets: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Jets need three starting offensive linemen, including two starting tackles. Yet they also need a receiver after passing on Jaxon Smith-Njiba last April, and Odunze is rated higher than any blocker. In the end, I believe Joe Douglas trades down.

11] Minnesota: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Murphy was the talk of the Shrine and Senior Bowl two weeks ago, and much of the chatter centered around the Vikings. He’s an athletic big man who will be a terrific fit in their three-man line.

12] Denver: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

As I reported from the Shrine Bowl, the Broncos -- and specifically head coach Sean Payton -- are desperate to move up for a quarterback, but it’s unlikely to happen. Enter Newton, a terrific defensive lineman who fits the scheme and doesn’t come with much downside.

13] Las Vegas: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

McKinstry fits the Raiders’ mold; he’s nasty, explosive and can cover one-third of the field.

14] New Orleans: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

With the future of Ryan Ramczyk uncertain, Fuaga is a natural fit.

15] Indianapolis: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Chop Robinson of Penn State was given serious consideration here, but he’s very much like a player already on the roster, Kwity Paye. There is a need at cornerback, specifically nickel back, and Arnold was terrific at nickel for the Tide last season.

16] Seattle: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Verse could end up being selected in the top 15. Yet if available at this spot, he fills a need for the Seahawks and is a terrific system fit.

17] Jacksonville: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

I’d prefer an interior lineman such as Jackson Powers-Johnson, but pick 17 is still a bit early to select him. The Jags are in eternal need of front line defensive players, and Robinson brings much-needed talent and intensity.

18] Cincinnati: Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma

Guyton is worth a top-12 pick. but it will be his interview process that determines how early he ends up being selected.

19] LA Rams: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

An edge rusher such as Laiatu Latu would be considered here, but I’m banking on Byron Young having an even greater impact next season. Mitchell fits a need and could develop into the top cornerback from this draft.

20] Pittsburgh: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins is a lot like Joey Porter Jr., who the Steelers hit a home run with last April.

21] Miami: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

At the Senior Bowl, Powers-Johnson proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he’s first-round worthy.

22] Philadelphia: Amarius Mims, T, Georgia

Mims fits the Eagles’ scheme, as he’s a mobile and athletic blocker who will wait in the wings as Lane Johnson finishes out a great career.

23] Houston (Cleveland): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

The Texans need a lot of help in their secondary, and Lassiter should start from Day 1.

24] Dallas: Kingsley Suamataia, T, BYU

Suamataia showed enough ability throughout the season and during Senior Bowl practices to make everyone believe he’ll land in the bottom third of Round 1. He’s a left tackle prospect with a large upside

25] Green Bay: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

I’m not big on DeJean, but this pick makes a lot of sense. The Packers need a cornerback and could also use a safety. Many, including myself, believe DeJean will ultimately end up at safety besides being a terrific return specialist.

26] Tampa Bay: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Some feel Latu will go earlier than 26, but he has medical red flags and was not outstanding during Senior Bowl week. More than anything else, this is a great fit for the Bucs.

27] Arizona (Houston): JC Latham, T, Alabama

This solves a couple of needs, as Latham fills a hole at tackle and allows the Cardinals to move Paris Johnson Jr., who was selected in the first round last year, to his more natural left tackle spot.

28] Buffalo: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

With Gabe Davis likely to hit the free-agent market and mystery surrounding Stefon Diggs, a receiver is needed. Thomas could turn into a gem.

29] Detroit: Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

Both of the Lions’ starting guards are slated for free agency, and there’s not much waiting in the wings. Troy Fautanu of Washington received serious consideration here, but Beebe is a better fit and more in the mold of Dan Campbell.

30] Baltimore: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

As I wrote from the Senior Bowl, Robinson is getting a lot of first-round buzz. He’s a great fit for the Ravens’ scheme and will get better in time.

31] San Francisco: T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

A center would be optimal, but there’s only one blocker on the pivot worthy of being a first-round pick, and he’s gone. Sweat is the big-bodied DT the Niners prefer.

32] Kansas City: Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

Troy Franklin of Oregon received serious consideration here but the Chiefs need help on the offensive line, specifically offensive tackle. In the best case scenario Fautanu replaces Donovan Smith, who’s slated for free agency in a few weeks.