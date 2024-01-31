Insider notes on Sean Payton’s blockbuster plan to replace Russell Wilson with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye as options

How Desperate is Denver for a QB? In a relationship that went south very quickly, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are looking for a brand new starting quarterback after their short romance with Russell Wilson never met expectations.

Yet with the 12th pick of Apil’s draft, they will not have an opportunity to select one of the top three passers- unless they trade up. Does the organization want to trade up? And what would it take?

Last week in Frisco, Texas a rumor circulating the players' hotel at the Hyatt Regency had Broncos head coach Sean Payton looking for his new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Payton wants one of the top passers- Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. I spoke at length about this with several people including longtime Denver Broncos insider Cecil Lammey, a radio and television personality from the city as well as a writer at DenverSports.com.

I was able to confirm the Broncos are interested in moving up for their quarterback of the future yet such a move would come at an enormous cost and it’s very unlikely to happen.

Sean Payton, Broncos could trade superstar for top QB in 2024 NFL Draft

It’s almost a certainty the top three quarterbacks, coveted by several teams including the Broncos, will immediately come off the board by the franchises presently holding the top three picks- the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots.

At present time there’s little wiggle room for any of those teams willing to move down unless a blockbuster deal is placed in front of them. And a blockbuster deal from the Denver Broncos would surely include cornerback Patrick Surtain. I’m told while the franchise doesn’t want to trade Surtain, they would consider moving the corner only as a last result to secure one of the top passers.

Surtain, the team’s first-round selection in 2021, is a two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro corner in 2022. He’s also just 23 years old.

If Payton and the Broncos can’t trade up they’ll have to decide if they are comfortable taking a different quarterback with the 12th pick of the draft, though any signal caller other than the top three seems like a reach with that selection.