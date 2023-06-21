Could Colorado HC Deion Sanders have played three professional sports? Exploring the third sport that Prime could have played professionally 

Deion Sanders is known to have played two sports, football, and baseball, professionally. However, in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Sanders disclosed that there is yet another sport in which he believes he could have pursued a professional career in his prime.

He could have been involved in professional bass fishing. Coach Prime acknowledged his exceptional bass fishing abilities and expressed confidence that he would have been a part of the professional tour during the 1990s due to his impressive skill set.

Playing as a professional in three different sports would have been some record for the Colorado head coach. He recorded significant success in football and baseball, appearing in the Super Bowl and the World Series, milestone successes he could have matched in bass fishing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Roundup of Sanders’ professional career

During his illustrious football career, Sanders showcased his talents for a total of 14 NFL seasons, representing five different teams: the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens.

He achieved a remarkable array of accolades on the football field, including being an eight-time Pro Bowler, a nine-time All-Pro, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year, to name just a few of his accomplishments.

In addition to his successful football career, he also ventured into Major League Baseball (MLB). He played for nine seasons, representing four teams: the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.

"Prime Time" achieved a remarkable feat by making a World Series appearance in 1992. This accomplishment solidifies his unique status as the only athlete to have participated in both sports' championship games, showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility.

Why bass fishing ahead of track sport

Sanders' bash fishing revelation was a surprise as many would have thought the third professional sport would have been track events. For many fans, the guess would have been otherwise to the Colorado head coach’s opinion considering his college days.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Deion Sanders is the only NCAA athlete to win two conference titles in different sports on the same day(Baseball & Track). Such a gifted athlete Deion Sanders is the only NCAA athlete to win two conference titles in different sports on the same day(Baseball & Track). Such a gifted athlete https://t.co/T0VbG1W41H

During his college years, Deion Sanders showcased his incredible athleticism and versatility by participating in three sports for the Florida State Seminoles: football, baseball, and track. This was the time his multi-sport talent and versatility became evident to many.

He split his time among the three teams while at Florida State, showcasing outstanding athleticism and commitment. It's, therefore, a surprise "Prime Time" would have considered bash fishing over track sports professionally.

Poll : 0 votes