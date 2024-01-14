Dabo Swinney contract buyout: How much does Clemson HC owe the Tigers if he leaves the program?

Dabo Swinney has worked wonders with the Clemson Tigers since taking over as the team's head coach in 2009. He has led them to eight ACC titles and two national championships.

However, Swinney was linked with the head coaching job at Alabama after Nick Saban stepped down from his post on Wednesday.

Swinney has racked up an impressive 170-43 in his 16 seasons at Clemson. However, fans have been curious to learn how much he would owe the Tigers if he left the program.

Dabo Swinney contract buyout

Clemson Tigers HC Dabo Swinney

As per reports, Swinney would owe the Clemson Tigers $7.5 million if he decided to leave the team this year. However, if he joined Alabama, the head coach would owe Clemson $9 million as part of a clause in his contract.

What is Dabo Swinney's salary at Clemson?

Swinney reportedly signed a 10-year, $115 million contract extension with Clemson in Sept. 2022. He is tied down to the team until the 2031 season.

In 2023, USA Today reported that Swinney received an annual salary of $10.884 million.

Was Dabo Swinney offered Alabama job?

Per reports, Swinney was a top target for Alabama as Nick Saban's successor. However, there was no concrete report suggesting that he was offered the job at Crimson Tide.

Nonetheless, it is believed that Swinney will be sticking with his job as head coach of the Clemson Tigers after Alabama agreed terms with former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Dabo Swinney has three children: Drew, Will, and Clay. All three of his children have played as wideouts for the Clemson Tigers under his guidance.

His eldest son, Will, also played for Clemson from 2017 to 2021. Dabo's middle son, Drew, played with the team from 2018 to 2022. Meanwhile, Clay played his first season with the Tigers in 2023.

Dabo's playing career revolved around Alabama as a prominent weapon from 1990 to 1992. He helped Clemson win the national championship in his final season with the team.