Dallas Turner NFL Draft projection: How high will the Alabama linebacker go?

Dallas Turner has been a mainstay for the Alabama Crimson Tide for some time now. The linebacker brushed off an injury to come back and complete the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Turner is still a junior at the University of Alabama and can still play another season with the team. But he is also eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL draft by foregoing his senior year. So how high will Dallas Turner go if the Alabama LB does go on to declare for the draft after the 2023 college football season?

Dallas Turner NFL draft projection

Dallas Turner has been termed as the best pure athlete in the 2024 Edge class and is projected to go off the board late in the first round of the NFL draft. According to a scouting report, Turner has made drastic improvements to his play strengths from the 2022 season. If that continues, his draft stock will keep rising.

Scouts are also of the opinion that Turner has a much better pass rush plan than he had last season. But the linebacker is said to be prone to acute angles in pursuit of an offensive player.

How has Dallas Turner performed at collegiate level?

Dallas Turner came into the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021 and his stats have kept improving year-on-year. He had 14 solo tackles in his first year, which improved to 16 last season and has gone up to 23 in 2023.

In all, Turner has had 113 total tackles in his career, out of which 53 have been solo and 60 assisted. He has sacked the quarterback 20.5 times in his career and has had two forced fumbles, both coming this season. So the improvement in him is evident through the stats.

Turner has been instrumental in leading the Crimson Tide to the SEC championship title this season in the heart of defense. He brushed off an apparent injury to come back and play against the mighty Georgia Bulldogs and held their offense along with his team when it mattered.

Which team will Dallas Turner go to in the NFL?

Dallas Turner has the talent to slot into any NFL team. But it is likely that he will be called up by a team looking to beef up its defense in a QB-laden 2024 draft.

He may choose to stay in Tuscaloosa for one more season before making the move. But it would be interesting if he does take the step after the current college football season.