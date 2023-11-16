Dan Campbell to Texas A&M? Lions Coach reportedly takes clear stance on future

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's name has reportedly been thrown into the hat for the vacant Texas A&M Aggies head coaching job. The Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday amid a poor run this season, and are looking for a top replacement.

Notably, Campbell played college football with Texas A&M for four seasons from 1995 to 1998. He knows how the school operates but is reportedly not interested in taking up the team's head coach position.

As per CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, Campbell is happy with his job in Detroit and is focused on achieving success with the Lions. He took up the head coaching job with the team in 2021 and is on the verge of taking them to the playoffs this season.

Meanwhile, the Aggies are fourth in the SEC West with a relatively underwhelming 6-4 record. Texas A&M fired Fisher on the back of a 51-10 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 11.

Elijah Robinson will serve as the interim head coach for the Aggies in their two remaining regular season games this year.

How have Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions fared in the 2023 NFL season?

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell is doing a fine job with the Detroit Lions this season. His team leads the NFC North with a 7-2 record heading into Week 11.

Detroit is on a two-game win streak following its loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. The Lions hope to continue their strong run when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 19.

This weekend, a win for the Lions will push them even closer to a playoff spot. As things stand, Campbell is well on course to lead Detroit into the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

Campbell is in his 12th year as an NFL coach. He spent nine years as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints before joining the Lions as a head coach.