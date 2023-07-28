Dan Lanning contract extension: Oregon HC signs a whopping $7 million deal ahead of the 2023 season

After a convincing first season in charge of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning has earned himself a fatter paycheck. Lanning signed a six-year, $45 million deal on Thursday after the university's board of trustees unanimously agreed to the extension.

Oregon's athletic director Rob Mullens confirmed the agreement and said:

"Dan's focus on the holistic student-athlete experience and his priority on authentic connection have established a family-like environment and a strong foundation for Oregon football to build upon."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much is Dan Lanning's contract worth?

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Oregon vs. North Carolina

Dan Lanning's salary is taking a 60% jump from $4.6 million in his first year to $7 million in 2024. As his pay is increasing, so is his buyout. Any school eyeing Lanning would know Oregon is serious about keeping him.

The initial buyout in the contract is set at $20 million, which will decrease with every season. At least, Lanning is billed to remain with the Ducks until 2028, according to the terms of the new contract.

The initial deal that brought Lanning to Oregon was signed in December 2021 and had a six years lifespan. It was worth $29.1 million and made him the fifth-highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 despite being a first-time head coach.

With his new contract, Lanning is expected to be among the top 15-20 highest-paid coaches in college football.

Does Dan Lanning deserve the new pay rise?

Washington vs. Oregon

Dan Lanning, 37, has only had a year to prove he deserves this extension. But if the numbers from that limited time are anything to go by, he's not doing badly at all. Lanning led the Ducks to a 10-3 finish in the 2022 season, which was impressive.

His offense also ranked in the top 10 nationally, averaging 38.8 points a game. The defense ranked 75th nationally, which is pretty decent. But Lanning knows where to improve, at least.

Lanning's team was on an eight games winning streak, reaching number six nationally as of the start of Nov. 2022. Two losses out of three against tough opponents spoiled their end-of-the-season run. Notwithstanding, a win in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina served as a consolation.

Even off the field, Dan Lanning has been grinding out results. He has overseen three recruiting classes, and all have ranked or are currently ranked among the Top-15 nationally. The Ducks' freshmen of the 2023 season were ranked best in the Pac-12 and eighth nationwide.

Lanning's excellent recruitment hasn't been limited to high school prospects. Players coming in through the transfer portal have also served to boost the Ducks' roster.

With the university's vote of confidence expressed in this contract extension, expectations are now high for Dan Lanning and his team. Can he bring the Ducks to become a dominating force in the Pac-12 (if they remain)? Or build a side that can go on to conquer the nation as Kirby Smart has done at Georgia. This remains to be seen.