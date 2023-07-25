Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies, the two Pac-12 teams seeking a move to Big Ten, were hit with a huge blow on Monday. It appears the Big Ten do not plan on making any expansion move in the near future, practically ending the Pac-12 teams' aspirations.

According to Washington D.C-based media consultant Jim Williams, the Big Ten is not planning to undergo an expansion process until after USC and UCLA are fully integrated into the conference. This is because the conference wants to fully evaluate the benefit of their realignment.

On the other hand, the Big Ten is closely following and evaluating the media deal situation between Notre Dame and NBC. The inability to find common ground could put the Fighting Irish in line for a realignment with the Big Ten. This evidently relegates the Pac-12 teams in the pecking order.

Notre Dame media deal situation and the Big Ten’s chances

For a long period of time, Notre Dame has been linked to a potential realignment to the Big Ten. However, that hasn't happened as the Fighting Irish continues to cherish its independence in football. Nonetheless, the conference has continued to hold an interest in the school.

The current media deal situation between Notre Dame and NBC could present a golden chance to the Big Ten. Notre Dame has had its home games broadcasted by the network since 1991. However, the long-term partnership now appears to be in jeopardy.

The Fighting Irish are reportedly seeking $60-$75 million from NBC, a massive increase from the $22 million it currently earns. With the network showing reluctance to reach an agreement, the Big Ten could take advantage. Its huge media deal already includes a "Notre Dame Clause."

According to reports, the new media deal of the Big Ten contains specific provisions detailing the additional yearly financial compensation in case Notre Dame chooses to become a member of the conference. The television networks will be required to pay the conference an undisclosed supplementary amount each year.

What does this mean for the Pac-12 teams?

With Notre Dame clearly favored by the Big Ten for a realignment opportunity, the two Pac-12 teams will have to reassess their plan. Oregon already signaled its intention to stay committed to the Pac-12 but the Ducks won't be open to the conference expansion move.

The latest development around the Big Ten offers the Pac-12 some calm. The conference currently faces an existential threat as it struggles to seal a new media deal. With the door closed on Oregon and Washington, the conference can now concentrate better on finalizing a new television deal.

