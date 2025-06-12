Dan Lanning opens up about “getting to be a dad” after son’s latest football achievement

Dan Lanning is one of the Power Conferences' youngest and most exciting coaches. Lanning has spent the last three campaigns as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks, and he's recorded at least 10 wins in each of those seasons.

With Lanning gearing up for his fourth season with the Ducks, Lanning sat down with Greg McElroy on "Always College Football" on Thursday. While speaking about his son's latest achievement on the Gridiron, Lanning said,

"I enjoy going and watching him play and getting to be a dad, and just sit on the sideline. But it was fun to see him go out there and compete with his friends."

Lanning's son, Titan, won a flag football championship last weekend. The Oregon Ducks coach's son also plays tackle football in the fall and thrives at the youth level.

Lanning also spoke about sitting in the crowd and enjoying being a dad. He believes in letting the flag football coaches do their job while his son soaks up the coaching until reaching the next level.

How did Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks perform in 2024?

The Oregon Ducks hired Dan Lanning to bring back the glory days to the program. He was fresh off an impressive 2021 season as the Georgia Bulldogs' defensive coordinator, culminating in a national championship win.

The Ducks' front office took note of his defensive acumen and handed Lanning his first head coaching gig. The former Alabama Crimson Tide graduate assistant has lived up to the lofty expectations.

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks had a stellar 2024 campaign. The program started the season with 13 straight wins before losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks also captured the Big Ten title in their first full season as a part of the prestigious conference.

In the meantime, Lanning is hard at work prepping his team for the 2025 campaign. The Ducks aim to go one or two steps further in their quest for a national championship. However, they'll need to do this without superstar quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who's since entered the NFL as a member of the Cleveland Browns. It's expected that Dante Moore will step up for Lanning's troops.

