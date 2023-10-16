Former NFL quarterback Danny Kannell reacted to SNL's skit of Deion Sanders.

The popular late-night TV show did a sketch on the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The fake Sanders joked that he is a genius of a coach, team's offense is explosive and his defense is trying. They were also joking about the loss to Stanford.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Following the skit going live, Kanell shared his thoughts on it, and said it labeled Sanders perfectly.

Expand Tweet

"SNL absolutely nailed this on Deion Sanders."

After Kanell's tweet, fans took a shot at him and accused him of being jealous of Sanders.

Expand Tweet

"Dude this obsession has been pathetic for a while. I'm not sure what's worse than pathetic but you're there."

Expand Tweet

"Your dislike of Deion is so tiresome."

Expand Tweet

"Not even a slight bit funny."

Expand Tweet

"this hater danny kannel!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although some fans thought the skit was funny, others were very adamant that it wasn't and criticized Kanell.

However, some fans think Kanell only posted it because he has been vocal in taking aim at Sanders. While Colorado was in a back-and-forth game against Colorado State, he criticized Sanders for the way he coaches and acts.

Expand Tweet

"Imagine that. Appears Jay Norvell was spending the week studying film and game planning instead of doing interviews and selling sunglasses."

Deion Sanders has turned Colorado around

Although Danny Kanell has been critical of Deion Sanders, there is no question the head coach has turned the Colorado Buffaloes program around.

Colorado was 1-11 last season and now are 4-3. However, Colorado was stunned 46-43 in double overtime against Stanford on Friday after being up 29-0 at the half.

The loss was stunning and after the game, Sanders said he was disturbed by the defeat.

“I’m truly upset. I’m truly disturbed,” Sanders said. "We started off the game wonderfully, finally put it together in the first half like we desired. You surrender three touchdowns unanswered, close to it which, I can’t fathom it right now, still trying to wrap my head around it.”

Deion Sanders and Colorado have their bye week and will play UCLA on Oct. 28 on the road.