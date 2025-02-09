Darius Alexander NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Toledo DT ft. Miami

Defensive tackle Darius Alexander had a strong season for an unspectacular Toldeo Rockets team. He has spent five seasons with the Rockets, steadily improving each year.

This past year, he had his most successful season yet, registering 40 tackles, including 17 solo efforts, four passes defended, 3.5 sacks and an interception he returned for a TD.

He has drawn the attention of scouts because of his large frame and explosiveness. After a strong performance in the Senior Bowl, he shot up draft boards and now could become a second-round pick.

Darius Alexander could be a good fit for almost any team in the draft. However, some teams have bigger gaps than others at the DT position. These are three teams that could pick Darius Alexander in the second round.

Top three landing spots for Toledo DT Darius Alexander

#1 Miami Dolphins

Although the Miami Dolphins offense was not as strong last season because of injuries, when healthy, it is dynamic and explosive. Fortunately for them, the defense was able to make up for some of those injuries last season. But with several impending free agents on the defensive line, the Dolphins will need to look for replacements.

Darius Alexander should immediately be able to step into a big role on the defensive line of the Dolphins. He would add to the defense against the run game while helping with pass defense.

#2 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were able to make the playoffs this season with several things going right for them. The emergence of QB Bo Nix is the most obvious thing to point to, but an underrated aspect of their success was their strong defensive line.

However, D.J. Jones is headed to free agency, and the other top four interior defenders are entering a contract year. As a result, the Broncos are in need of cheap replacements to keep their defensive line at an elite level for the foreseeable future.

After a standout performance in the Senior Bowl, Darius Alexander looks like a good fit for Denver. Although he is still a little raw, his athleticism should allow him to step into a starting role as a rookie.

#3 Dallas Cowboys

The interior defensive line has been a weakness for the Cowboys for several years. Although they are often capable of putting up many points, the defense often lets them down because of a weak defensive line. With three picks in the top 100, it would make sense for the Cowboys to use one on Alexander.

