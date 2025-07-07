Dave Aranda at Big 12 media days 2025: Top 5 questions Baylor HC must answer

Dave Aranda is set to enter his sixth year as coach for the Baylor Bears. Last season, he led the team to an 8-5 record and qualified for a bowl game.

The coach will appear alongside several of his players at the Big 12 Football Media Days on Tuesday to highlight the team's progression during the offseason. Baylor fans are optimistic that the team has improved enough to compete for a national championship.

Here are the top five questions that Aranda should answer with the media.

Top 5 questions for Dave Aranda at Big 12 Football Media Days 2025

Does he feel confident that the Baylor Bears can compete for the Big 12 Championship?

Dave Aranda helped the team recover last year after a disastrous 2023 season. The Baylor Bears finished the 2023 season with a 3-9 record and were among the worst teams in the Big 12. He was able to make adjustments ahead of the 2024 season, including promoting Sawyer Robertson to the starting quarterback position.

The Bears were fifth in the Big 12 standings last year. On Dec. 31, 2024, they suffered a 44-31 loss to the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

Aranda showcased that Baylor can compete against the best teams in their conference. He'll have several of his key players returning for the upcoming season, including Robertson.

His statement on whether he feels confident that Baylor can challenge for the Big 12 Championship could provide fans with insight into how the team has progressed during the offseason.

What adjustments were made to the Baylor Bears defense ahead of the 2025 season?

A key issue that the Bears struggled with last season was their defense. The team was the fourth-worst team in the Big 12 in total yards allowed (5,020). One of their worst defensive performances occurred in their 43-21 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 5, 2024.

The Bears defense gave up a total of 542 yards in their loss. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht completed 16 of 25 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Aranda's comments about the adjustments to the team's defense will be critical in Baylor's hopes of competing for the top spot in the Big 12 standings.

How has Sawyer Robertson improved during the offseason?

Sawyer Robertson will be a key player in the Bears' chances of competing for the Big 12 Championship. Last season, he ranked fifth in the conference in passing yards with 229 completions for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns.

One of his best performances was in Baylor's 59-35 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Oct. 19, 2024. Robertson completed 21 of 32 passes for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

He is entering his senior year and is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL draft. Aranda's comments about Robertson's improvements during the offseason could set expectations for how he'll perform in his last season on the team.

How has the team prepared for its season opener against the Auburn Tigers?

Baylor will kick off the 2025 season against the Auburn Tigers on Aug. 29. It will be their first meeting since Baylor defeated Auburn 15-14 on Sep. 18, 1976.

The Tigers could be a formidable opponent for Aranda's team. Jackson Arnold is expected to be the starting quarterback for Auburn. He transferred to the Tigers on Dec. 14, 2024, after two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. Last year, Arnold recorded 154 completions for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Auburn also has Cam Coleman returning for his sophomore year. The wide receiver could be a key target for Arnold and frustrate the Bears' defense. As a freshman, he had 37 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

A win over the Tigers could give Baylor the confidence to defeat the other teams on its schedule. Aranda's statements about the team's preparation against Auburn could provide insight into how they plan to beat them.

Which freshman could see action in the season opener?

Baylor has signed several freshman players on offense and defense to improve the roster. One of the notable prospects that joined the Bears is outside linebacker Kamauryn Morgan.

He signed with the team after finishing his senior year playing for South Oak Cliff High School (Dallas, Texas). According to MaxPreps, Morgan achieved 45 total tackles (20 solo) and six sacks last year.

Another freshman who could be featured in the 2025 season is wide receiver Taz Williams. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star prospect and could add depth as a potential target for Sawyer Robertson.

The Baylor coach's comments about which freshman he believes could be involved in the season opener can give fans players to look out for against Auburn.

