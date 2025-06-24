David Pollack warns Thomas Castellanos to measure his words against Nick Saban-less Alabama after viral comments

Thomas Castellanos made a bold declaration in an interview with On3 Sports. The Florida State Seminoles quarterback spoke about his excitement of coming up against the Nick Saban-less Crimson Tide in the first game of the 2025 college football season.

"I am excited, man," Castellanos said. "People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I've dreamt of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just do not see them stopping me.”

Trending

Castellanos' words have reverberated around the collegiate football scene. Veteran analyst David Pollack got wind of the quotes and warned the dual-threat quarterback to measure his words. Speaking on the "See Ball Get Ball Show" on Monday, he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do not think Bama’s like, ‘We need this guy,’ to get ready. But I do think Florida State, coming off such a bad year, I don’t think you want to add fuel to the fire."

"You kind of want to fly under the radar. You do not want to give people things to talk about. You do not want to piss people off. I can promise you, this quote is going to be all over the (Alabama) locker room. Did you help 1% get better? Did you help 1% spark something in them and give a little reason to be pissed off? Then it is not a smart thing."

Expand Tweet

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a dire 2024 campaign that saw them post a 2-10 regular season record. It comes after the team pushed for the national championship in 2023 and represented one of the starkest declines in recent times.

The Florida State Seminoles start the 2025 season with a home game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30. It'll be Thomas Castellanos' debut for FSU after his transfer from Boston College.

Expand Tweet

What's next for Thomas Castellanos and FSU?

Thomas Castellanos is joining his third team in his college football career. The Ware County High School product started his collegiate football career with the UCF Knights before taking his talents to Boston College to play for the Eagles.

Castellanos' next stop is Florida State, where he'll play for the Seminoles. He'll be tasked with bringing the good vibes back to the program after a bitterly disappointing 2024 season. He'll start his tenure with the Seminoles with a tricky game against Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Florida State Seminoles have their work cut out in the upcoming campaign. They have games against Alabama, Miami, Stanford, Clemson and Florida to navigate to secure bowl game eligibility in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.