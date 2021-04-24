Davidson Wildcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks Prediction & Match Preview - April 24, 2021 | FCS College Football Playoffs

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are on a two-game winning streak heading into their FCS Playoff game against Davidson Wildcats. This will be their seventh appearance in the FCS Playoffs in the last eight seasons. The fourth-seeded Gamecocks have won the most games in the FCS this spring season.

The Davidson Wildcats, meanwhile, won the Pioneer League title this season. They're making their first playoff appearance since the 1969 season. The Wildcats will have a tough game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the first round.

Davidson Wildcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: How to Watch | FCS College Football Playoffs

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 2PM EST

How to watch: ESPN 3

Davidson Wildcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Head-to-Head | FCS College Football Playoffs

Davidson Wildcats

Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Davidson Wildcats meet for the first time on Saturday. The Gamecocks have more playoff experience than the Wildcats.

Davidson Wildcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Team News | FCS College Football Playoffs

Davidson Wildcats

Davidson Wildcats

Davidson's offense is led by quarterback Tyler Phelps. Phelps has thrown for 617 yards and six touchdowns this season. He's also added 323 rushing yards and one touchdown on 72 attempts.

ICYMI...we will be traveling to Alabama this Saturday to take on the Gamecocks of Jacksonville State in the 1st round of the @NCAA_FCS playoffs‼️



😼 🆚 🐓#WE #TUW pic.twitter.com/9B5CEwWcCS — Davidson Football (@DavidsonFB) April 19, 2021

Davidson are also led by their running backs, Dylan Sparks and Coy Williams. Sparks has rushed for 519 yards and four touchdowns on 107 attempts. Williams rushed for 459 yards and six touchdowns on 86 attempts.

The Wildcats are led on defense by freshman defensive lineman Jonathan Hammond. He has registered 17 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one interception and four sacks. Linebacker Jaden Pask has helped Hammond with 40 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are led on offense by their redshirt junior quarterback Zion Webb. He has thrown for 1,524 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Webb has also added 316 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 69 attempts.

On offense, the Gamecocks also have their two running backs, Josh Samuel and Uriah West. Samuel has rushed for 707 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 131 attempts, while West has rushed for 603 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 121 attempts.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, have a game changer on their defensive line. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Chris Hardie has put together a great season this spring. Hardie has registered 26 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Davidson Wildcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Projected Starters | FCS College Football Playoffs

Davidson Wildcats

QB: Tyler Phelps

RB: Dylan Sparks, Coy Williams

WR: Jalen Staples, Satchel Moore, Pat Tabor

TE: Jackson Sherrard

Jackson State Gamecocks

QB: Zion Webb

RB: Josh Samuel, Uriah West

WR: Dave Russell, Ahmad Edwards, Michael Pettway

TE: Trae Barry

Davidson Wildcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Prediction | FCS College Football Playoffs

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are the favorites heading into this game against the Davidson Wildcats. Davidson have made a great run so far and will be making their first playoff appearance since 1969. The Gamecocks' offense and defense will overpower the Wildcats as they aim for the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

Prediction: Jacksonville State Gamecocks 35, Davidson Wildcats 21