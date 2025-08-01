DeAndre Moore explains difference between Quinn Ewers & Arch Manning: "One had baby wheels and one had super wheels"

Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning represented the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 college football season. Wide receiver DeAndre Moore caught passes from both quarterbacks, and he's in a great position to describe their styles of play.In a clip circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), Moore explained the difference between Ewers and Manning. The Texas Longhorns wideout said:&quot;One had baby wheels and one had super wheels.&quot;Moore added:&quot;Arch’s footballs come with some more of a zip. Quinn’s were a little bit more of a pillow, a little bit of a cushion, he will kind of loft it in there. Arch is zipping that thing in there, getting it to you.&quot;Moore concluded by praising Arch Manning's vocal leadership. He said:&quot;It gives the rest of our team assurance as well. He is our leader, and he is going to be the guy to take the helmet and lead us into these games and these battles. So just seeing a guy like that, who is not really sweating and sure of himself, it’s only gives me confidence to go out there and do what I need to do.&quot;Moore is entering his third season with the Longhorns. He operated primarily as a kick returner in his first season before carving out a role among the pass catchers in Year 2.Moore will look to build a connection with Arch Manning ahead of an important third season with the Longhorns. They are the favorites for the next national championship after back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal losses.What's next for Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning?Quinn Ewers was an undisputed starter during his time with the Texas Longhorns. He was Coach Steve Sarkisian's trusted lieutenant and contributed to two postseason runs during his tenure as a starter. The Miami Dolphins saw something in Ewers and selected him in the seventh round of this year's draft.Ewers will now look to prove his suitability to act as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup in his rookie season. He's looked good in training camp and could be in for some action during the preseason.Arch Manning was Ewers' backup for the 2023 and 2024 college football seasons. However, he looked good when given the chance to play due to Ewers' injury issues. Now Manning is set to take over as the undisputed starter for the Longhorns.Manning has gotten props from his teammates, coaches, and the media. He'll start his starting reign with a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the 2025 campaign.