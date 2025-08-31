"Death, taxes & Nico Iamaleava overthrowing a WR": CFB fans trash UCLA QB after massive mistake during Bruins' vs. Utah Utes showdown

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava quickly became the center of attention in the Bruins’ season opener against the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Just six minutes into the first quarter, Iamaleava overthrew a wide-open Mikey Matthews on what could’ve been an early touchdown. Fans were merciless. One fan said, “Death, taxes and Nico overthrowing a receiver.”Tiffany @tnt8422LINKDeath, taxes and Nico overthrowing a receiverAnother wrote, &quot;He did it again and the commentators blamed &quot;stiffness.'&quot; NOLA VOL @Going_to_see_JBLINKHe did it again and the commentators blamed &quot;stiffness&quot; 🤣One X user tweeted sarcastically, &quot;Nico imaoverthrowya.&quot; Tron Welborn @PropriateMiserLINK@gmannVOLS Nico imaoverthrowya&quot;Same song, second verse,&quot; tweeted one more. Allan Lane @AllanVolLINKSame song, second verse&quot;Joey Aguilar wouldnt miss that lol,&quot; one Tennessee Volunteers fan tweeted. Tennessee Sports Enthusiast🤯 @TnTitanFan1LINKJoey Aguilar wouldnt miss that lolOne user joked, &quot;He’s at least getting closer 😂 &quot; Cody Goins @leegoins11LINKHe’s at least getting closer 😂&quot;Classic Nico,&quot; commented another.Petty Wap @LucaBrasi_backLINKClassic NicoDespite the rocky beginning, Iamaleava remains UCLA’s starter under coach DeShaun Foster, who kept practices tightly under wraps this summer, giving fans and analysts little to anticipate the Vols. quarterback's potential with the Bruins. Also read: “Nico Iamaleava could never”: Tennessee fans take jab at ex-Vols QB as Joey Aguilar crushes Syracuse in Week 1Colin Cowherd still not over Nico Iamaleava Tennessee transferEven after four months, Colin Cowherd isn’t letting Nico Iamaleava’s transfer to UCLA rest. In April, the former Tennessee quarterback left the Volunteers over a $4 million NIL dispute.“He shouldn’t have left Tennessee,” Cowherd told the Joel Klatt Show. “They have better players. You’re going to face more NFL bodies… compared to UCLA this year. But he is good, and he is what the NFL is looking for.”Cowherd didn't deny Iamaleava’s talent. In 18 games with the Volunteers, he completed 63.6% of his passes, throwing for 2,930 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The quarterback moves well, but Cowherd warns that chasing NIL money might make him a cautionary tale.&quot;If this kid pops, I mean, keep your eye on UCLA's quarterback—will he become the cautionary tale of NIL? Will he be the, 'Oh, don't do that.' Will he be the example of—don't chase. Because he didn't chase the dollars at UCLA. He said it was family,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;But in the end, basically, the family offended Tennessee. Tennessee said, 'Stop sign, out.'&quot;Iamaleava’s UCLA contract reportedly prioritized family over dollars, but Cowherd raised red flags: less talent and fewer opportunities to prepare for the NFL.The 2025 season will be a litmus test, and if Iamaleava can replicate his Tennessee production at UCLA, he could silence skeptics.Also read: &quot;Pageant mom has become quarterback dad&quot;: Colin Cowherd questions Nico Iamaleava's decision to choose UCLA over Tennessee