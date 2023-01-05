Create

“Decrepit and insufferable” – College football fans take aim at Rams owner Stan Kroenke with SoFi Stadium banning tailgating for Georgia vs TCU

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jan 05, 2023 01:47 AM IST
Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl - Mississippi v TCU
College fans upset with Rams owner for banning tailgating for Georgia-TCU

The 2023 college National Championship football game that features the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will take place on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Fans all over the country are expected to attend the most important game of the college season.

Upon preparing for the game, fans must think of other ways to pre-game and get lit, as there will be no tailgating allowed.

Under the rules of the parking section at SoFi Stadium, tailgating will not be allowed in any SoFi Stadium parking lots.

So no parking lot tailgating for the natty?Be better California. https://t.co/ZLemrGYR02

One can imagine that some fans will try to tailgate anyway for the biggest game of the year in college football.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the news of no tailgating at SoFi Stadium:

Fans reacted how you'd expect them to upon hearing the news that tailgating will be prohibited at SoFi Stadium.

Stan Kroenke hosting the National Championship at SoFi Stadium and not allowing tailgating is par for the course with everything we know about him. Zero sports knowledge, completely out of touch with fans, just a decrepit and insufferable pocket full of change twitter.com/fatherofballer…
that's so dumb man. tryna micromanage people shit stupid twitter.com/stevesalle23/s…
@JakeCrain_ Pathetic!
@JakeCrain_ This is what we get for hosting a title in LA, a place that doesn’t give a shit about CFB. Maybe soon we can put one in NYC
@JakeCrain_ California, the Mecca of College football…..said no one EVER! Maybe next year we can have the Natty in Rhode Island
@JakeCrain_ Probably gonna make everyone wear masks
@JakeCrain_ Is it really a college football game with out tailgating?
@JakeCrain_ There’s no way that rule will be enforced.
@JakeCrain_ Blame Stan Kroenke
@JakeCrain_ They've seen how UGA fans trash their own campus. I don't blame them. https://t.co/zPn1hCAkQl
This is incredibly lame. Imagine traveling thousands of miles to have to pregame at the hotel. twitter.com/jakecrain_/sta…

Georgia-TCU National Championship preview

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia

The National Championship game will feature the number-one ranked Georgia Bulldogs and number-three ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

youtube-cover

TCU are looking to capture their third national championship as Georgia look to capture their fourth.

Texas Christian won back in 1935 and 1938, and Georgia claimed titles in 1942, 1980, and last year in 2021.

The number-one ranked Bulldogs are looking to repeat as National Champions as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 late last year.

They defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the college playoffs with a very close 42-41 victory. The Horned Frogs also had a close victory with a score of 51-45 over the Michigan Wolverines.

It'll be Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan going toe-to-toe with Georgia signal-caller Stetson Bennett in what should be a showdown between two of the top offenses in the country.

Everything is up for grabs on Monday night as the two teams will meet in the National Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...