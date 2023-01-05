The 2023 college National Championship football game that features the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will take place on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Fans all over the country are expected to attend the most important game of the college season.

Upon preparing for the game, fans must think of other ways to pre-game and get lit, as there will be no tailgating allowed.

Under the rules of the parking section at SoFi Stadium, tailgating will not be allowed in any SoFi Stadium parking lots.

Jake Crain @JakeCrain_ So no parking lot tailgating for the natty?



Be better California.

One can imagine that some fans will try to tailgate anyway for the biggest game of the year in college football.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the news of no tailgating at SoFi Stadium:

Fans reacted how you'd expect them to upon hearing the news that tailgating will be prohibited at SoFi Stadium.

Thomas Welch @twelcher15 Milt @fatherofballers @jontweetssports @Mansell247 There is ZERO tailgating during the CFP… In ANY lot… @jontweetssports @Mansell247 There is ZERO tailgating during the CFP… In ANY lot… https://t.co/FdynjycYRS Stan Kroenke hosting the National Championship at SoFi Stadium and not allowing tailgating is par for the course with everything we know about him. Zero sports knowledge, completely out of touch with fans, just a decrepit and insufferable pocket full of change twitter.com/fatherofballer… Stan Kroenke hosting the National Championship at SoFi Stadium and not allowing tailgating is par for the course with everything we know about him. Zero sports knowledge, completely out of touch with fans, just a decrepit and insufferable pocket full of change twitter.com/fatherofballer…

Deputy Football Ph.D., N.C. @deputyfootball @JakeCrain_ This is what we get for hosting a title in LA, a place that doesn’t give a shit about CFB. Maybe soon we can put one in NYC @JakeCrain_ This is what we get for hosting a title in LA, a place that doesn’t give a shit about CFB. Maybe soon we can put one in NYC

Jim Todd @jim_todd_jr @JakeCrain_ California, the Mecca of College football…..said no one EVER! Maybe next year we can have the Natty in Rhode Island @JakeCrain_ California, the Mecca of College football…..said no one EVER! Maybe next year we can have the Natty in Rhode Island

Jboogz @jasonlandau86 @JakeCrain_ Is it really a college football game with out tailgating? @JakeCrain_ Is it really a college football game with out tailgating?

greenhead916 @greenhead916 @JakeCrain_ They've seen how UGA fans trash their own campus. I don't blame them. @JakeCrain_ They've seen how UGA fans trash their own campus. I don't blame them. https://t.co/zPn1hCAkQl

Georgia-TCU National Championship preview

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia

The National Championship game will feature the number-one ranked Georgia Bulldogs and number-three ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

TCU are looking to capture their third national championship as Georgia look to capture their fourth.

Texas Christian won back in 1935 and 1938, and Georgia claimed titles in 1942, 1980, and last year in 2021.

The number-one ranked Bulldogs are looking to repeat as National Champions as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 late last year.

They defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the college playoffs with a very close 42-41 victory. The Horned Frogs also had a close victory with a score of 51-45 over the Michigan Wolverines.

It'll be Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan going toe-to-toe with Georgia signal-caller Stetson Bennett in what should be a showdown between two of the top offenses in the country.

Everything is up for grabs on Monday night as the two teams will meet in the National Championship.

