Deion Sanders' Colorado loses prominent defensive back ahead of 2024 college football season: Reports

Colorado Buffaloes' secondary faced a setback with the loss of Myles Slusher who was expected to be in the running for a starting spot. Slusher, a former Arkansas transfer and four-star recruit from Oklahoma, is departing after just one season in Boulder once the window opens on 15 April.

During his brief tenure, Slusher battled injuries but still managed to leave his mark, particularly with a crucial game-sealing tackle against TCU in the season opener. In his four appearances for the Buffs, he accumulated a sack, 17 tackles, and a solitary pass deflection.

Before joining Colorado, Slusher spent three seasons at Arkansas, where he showcased his talent with 93 tackles, two interceptions, and 2.5 sacks.

Slusher, who boasts 110 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a knack for takeaways (2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions) in his overall collegiate career, was expected to be a key competitor for a starting spot. He was expected to play a crucial defensive role along with linebacker Jordan Domineck.

This opens the door for a shuffle within the Buffs' defensive backfield. With Shilo Sanders and Preston Hodge projected as starters and Omarion Cooper rumored to be moving from cornerback, the competition just got a lot more intense.

Cooper, a Florida State transfer, could see increased reps at safety alongside incoming Oklahoma State transfer D.J. McKinney.

McKinney will be looking to make an immediate impact. Meanwhile, Slusher has two years of eligibility remaining after the transfer portal reopens.

Myles Slusher's departure leaves Buffaloes defense in crisis

The Colorado Buffaloes' hopes may hinge on their offense as they grapple with a severe defensive crisis following the departure of Myles Slusher.

Additionally, key players Kyndrich Breedlove and Jahquez Robinson have entered the transfer portal, further exacerbating the defensive challenges.

With the defense now laid thin, the team is urgently seeking solutions, with potential starters Preston Hodge and Shilo Sanders, along with the possibility of Omarion Cooper shifting positions.

Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston faces the task of rebuilding the Buffs' defense amidst these setbacks. However, the offense, led by star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter, could provide a beacon of hope.

Under the guidance of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, the offense has the potential to become Colorado's primary strength.

