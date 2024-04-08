"I'm a little angry right now": $45M worth Deion Sanders fumes at Buffs squad as Colorado professor complains about student-athlete's behavior

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders isn't mincing words about his disappointment with the team's lack of focus in the classroom. A recent letter from a professor lit a fire under Sanders, prompting him to address the issue head-on with his players. The interaction was documented in a recent video uploaded on the "Well Off Media" YouTube channel.

Sanders' frustration stems from a clear disconnect between the expectations of the coaching staff and the current mindset of some players. The rise of name, image and likeness deals has shifted the focus for some athletes, leading them to potentially prioritize the potential of a pro career over their academic pursuits.

"I'm a little frustrated, I'm a little angry right now," Sanders said. "In this new collective and NIL state of mind, we've got youngsters that are all in on one side of the game. 90% or 95% of your roster ain't going pro, so coaches, we've got to emphasize education."

Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, also "emphasized life" and vowed not to allow his players to leave the program without gaining valuable life skills.

“We've got to emphasize life, and we've got to emphasize the next elevation if it don't work, but I be darned if I allow these kids to get out of here without something,” Sanders said.

During a team meeting, Sanders didn't shy away from sharing the professor's scathing assessment of the players' class participation, highlighting a lack of respect and basic responsibility.

The professor's letter detailed a challenging semester filled with disengaged students who slowed down the entire class. This not only impacted the professor's ability to teach effectively but also created a negative experience for students who were genuinely interested in learning.

"This semester has been extremely challenging for me as a professor. I have never felt so disrespected in my 10 years of teaching,” Deion Sanders read from the professor's letter.

Deion Sanders enforced team mentality with locker room cleanup

Coach Deion Sanders is a firm believer in instilling discipline and a sense of team responsibility in his players. This was evident in a recent social media video where "Coach Prime" addressed a messy locker room.

The video shows Sanders confronting the team about the locker room's state. While he acknowledged knowing which players were likely responsible for the mess, instead of singling out individuals, Sanders emphasized the importance of collective accountability.

"But we’re a team. So all of us are going to pay for that. It's our house. Why would you leave the crib, if somebody was raised like that and your parents let you get down like that, I’m not one of those parents,” Sanders said in the video.

The consequences of the messy locker room were addressed as well. Deion Sanders planned to have the team clean it up after practice, ensuring the players wouldn't head into their next session with a lingering reminder of their carelessness. The coach asked everyone if he wasn’t being fair, and the players took the punishment well.