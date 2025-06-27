Deion Sanders' future QB1 Julian Lewis receives the backing of former NFL and Colorado Buffaloes star

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jun 27, 2025 18:34 GMT
BOULDER, CO - APRIL 19: Julian Lewis #10 of Colorado Buffaloesof Colorado Buffaloes passes the ball in the Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT) - Source: Getty
BOULDER, CO - APRIL 19: Julian Lewis #10 of Colorado Buffaloesof Colorado Buffaloes passes the ball in the Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT) - Source: Getty

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis will wear the No.10 jersey in his freshman season. On Thursday, the promising shot caller's father took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Lewis will wear the famous jersey in honor of legendary Buffs quarterback Kordell Stewart.

Stewart caught wind of the news and gave his backing to Lewis. The Buffaloes legend wrote:

"From day one you’ve been doing your thing. Proud of you and keep doing what you’ve been doing 10!! Let’s SKOOOO 💪🏾🦬💪🏾"
Colorado fans will hope that Julian Lewis has a comparable legacy to Stewart by the time it's all said and done. Stewart was one of the best college football quarterbacks of his era.

The John Ehret (Marrero) High School product spent three years as Colorado's QB1. He threw for over 2,000 yards in each of his seasons as a starter. He was then selected in the second round of the 1995 NFL draft. Stewart's status as a Buffs legend is set in stone, and his famous jersey will have a new home for the next few seasons.

What's next for Julian Lewis and the Colorado Buffaloes?

Julian Lewis is vying for the starting quarterback role with Kaidon Salter. Salter is a college football veteran, having thrived at Liberty before taking his talents to Colorado.

According to Athlon Sports, Salter is currently the frontrunner for the starting job even though Deion Sanders hasn't announced to that effect. Julian Lewis was one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in the 2025 class, and he opted to take his talents to the Colorado Buffaloes rather than the USC Trojans and other high-profile programs.

Next up for Julian Lewis is training camp, where he'll attempt to prove himself for the task at hand. He and Slater will be slugging it out for the chance to start against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first game of the 2025 season.

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to replace the steady production of Shedeur Sanders. The Cleveland Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 draft to start his professional football career.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Edited by Gio Vergara
