Deion Sanders gf Tracey Edmonds sends positive vibes with her thoughtful message on Wednesday morning: "You attract the energy that you give off"

Tracey Edmonds has emerged as a notable figure, known for her entrepreneurial skills and 11-year-long relationship with Deion Sanders. Evidently, her fame has highlighted her well-balanced professional and personal life.

Sanders' partner is aging well thanks to her healthy lifestyle. She continues to inspire her fans through her words and actions. In a similar attempt, she recently took to her Instagram to share a message concerning positivity.

"You attract the energy that you give off. Spread good vibes. Think positively. Enjoy life," read the story.

Tracey Edmonds' status on life and positivity

This is one of the many instances in which Edmonds chose to emphasize the importance of self-love and self-care. She relentlessly promotes health and wellness through her lifestyle website Alrightnow.com. Her platform recommends safe supplements, beauty and body pointers and tips on a stress-free existence.

Her dedication to the wellness sector is mirrored in her efforts to help her clients lead a better life through her posts. She endorses a stress-free life coupled with her fitness suggestions uploading yoga poses and exercises.

Who is Tracey Edmonds?

Tracey Edmonds hails from Los Angeles, California, and is known for her multiple roles as a businesswoman, television producer and personality. Ethnically Black, she is 56 years old.

Tracey was born to Jacqueline McQuarn and George McQuarn. Tracey's mother was a songwriter and singer, while her father was a basketball coach.

Tracey Edmonds boasts a staggering net worth of $60 million. She is also the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc., which released well-known TV shows like "Games People Play" and "Soul Food: The Series."

Edmonds and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders proudly showcase their support for one another. She emphasized her support for Sanders as he went through multiple surgeries last year. She posted his health updates and pictures with him promising to accompany him throughout.

Edmonds has set an amazing example of a well-curated professional and a balanced personal life. It is worth mentioning that her close ties with HC Deion Sanders are cherished by fans and followers alike.