Deion Sanders health problems: Analyzing all major medical setbacks Coach Prime suffered in his professional playing and coaching career

Deion Sanders was constantly making the headlines during the offseason. This was expected, given his pedigree as a former college and pro football player. In addition to that, he'd also made his name as a college football coach during his stint at Jackson State. However, apart from news on his efforts in refining the Colorado football roster into a decent and competitive side, that over his health surfaced.

The pro-football Hall of Famer had to undergo surgery to remove blood clots in his thighs and below his knee. His health issues didn't start at Boulder, however. His medical battles go back to his time at Jackson State when he had surgeries on his foot and two of his toes got amputated. What many may not know is that Sanders' injury problems date back to his playing days.

How Deion Sanders' injury set back his playing career

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

During the 1998 season, while playing for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, Sanders sustained a turf toe injury. The effect of the injury haunted the rest of his playing career. Before the injury, Sanders was not only having a great career but was also on the verge of sealing a breakthrough deal.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had offered a new contract to Deion's agent to keep him at Dallas longer. The $20 million signing bonus was agreed upon by Sanders' representatives and the club. However, Jones' offer of a $9 million annual salary was deemed insufficient by Sanders. He wanted $10 million or nothing.

Negotiations stalled and Sanders decided to just play out the remainder of his contract with the Cowboys. He anticipated a more juicy deal by the end of the contract when he'd be a free agent, But it wasn't to be. He suffered a turf toe injury while playing against the Arizona Cardinals. He missed the remainder of the season and quite frankly never went back to being the Prime Sanders who dazzled the entire football world. He was eventually released by the Cowboys.

Responding to concerns over his health recently, Deion told U.S.A. Today, his latest surgeries were successful. He may not have fully recovered, but the pain in his legs has reduced, he said in an interview.

While Sanders has an important task of turning the Colorado Buffs into a winning machine, his health is equally of paramount importance.