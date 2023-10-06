Deion Sanders Jr. 40 time: How fast is Coach Prime's eldest son?

Deion Sanders Jr. might no longer be playing football, but is heavily involved with the Colorado Buffaloes. But there was a time when the eldest son of Deion Sanders dabbled into the sport that gave his father his fame. And he was a decent player who could have chosen his father's route.

Sanders Jr. gave just two years of his life to college football before quitting to pursue his passion. Looking back at it now, the CEO of a business empire won't regret that decision.

Sanders Jr. was a wide receiver during his time on the field. So, how fast was the now flash-like businessman?

The 40-yard dash time of Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders Jr. was a wide receiver for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs for two seasons. He put on decent stats, catching the ball and moving the chains. He had some good wheels on him, as revealed by his 40-yard dash timings.

According to ESPN, Deion Sanders' eldest son clocked 4.6 seconds while running a 40-yard dash. While it is higher than the average time for a wide receiver in the NFL(4.48 seconds), he hadn't yet fully developed as a football player when he quit to build a luxury clothing brand. His ceiling was undoubtedly higher than the stat suggests.

Coach Prime's eldest son recorded 30 receptions for 233 yards in his two years for the Mustangs. He never found the end zone in college but averaged 7.8 yards per reception. It's not really the stats of a superstar, but a player who can give his team a shift when most required. But what he did after quitting football gave Sanders Jr. his share of fame.

Coach Prime's eldest son runs a business empire

Deion Sanders Jr. ended his college football career and set out to do something outside his father's shadow. He built a luxury clothing brand, 'Well Off,' which sells luxury apparel. He is the brain behind the quirky hoodie of Coach Prime at Jackson State and Colorado, including his famous one with the quote from Tupac Shukur, "I ain't hard to find."

Sanders Jr. also owns 'Well Off Media,' a media marketing company. It handles the social media marketing for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Coach Prime has credited him for his work on many occasions.