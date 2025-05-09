Deion Sanders Jr. drops 5-word reaction to half-brother Shedeur taking center stage at Cleveland

  • home icon
Deion Sanders Jr. drops a 6-word reaction to half-brother Shedeur taking center stage at Cleveland

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 09, 2025 23:27 GMT
Deion Sanders Jr. has followed Shedeur Sanders' college football journey from the very beginning. Deion Jr. covered Shedeur, Shilo and their father during their time in Jackson State, then in Colorado, and now tracking their progress in the NFL.

Deion Jr. was a staunch defender of Shedeur's talents when he was counted out during his surprising draft slide. The Cleveland Browns eventually selected Shedeur in the fifth round of the 2025 draft.

Shedeur has joined the Cleveland Browns for the rookie minicamp. On Friday, Deion Jr. posted a video of his brother taking center stage in Cleveland. He captioned the video,

"Man this is a beautiful thing"
Shedeur looked poised while tossing the ball to fellow training camp attendees. The Browns are gearing up for another season with two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski at the wheel.

Stefanski has been vocal in his appreciation for Sanders' talent, and he will now look to make some tough decisions regarding his starting quarterback for the 2025 regular season.

Shedeur Sanders set for QB1 battle in 2025

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 regular season with five quarterbacks on their active roster: Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, all added following the draft.

Watson ought to be the undisputed starter, but the former Pro Bowler is dealing with an Achilles injury. It's unlikely that Watson will be fit enough to play for the Browns in the regular season. Watson is in the final years of the bumper contract that he signed with the Browns in 2022. It's looking increasingly likely that he's played his final game in Cleveland.

Flacco and Pickett were offseason additions. Flacco came in as a free agent after a mixed 2024 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts, while Pickett arrived via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Both veterans are in the driving seat to start in Week 1, barring phenomenal showings from the rookie QBs.

Gabriel and Sanders arrived via the recently concluded draft. Gabriel thrived with the Oregon Ducks, while Sanders excelled with the Colorado Buffaloes. Selected in Rounds 3 and 5, respectively, they are now in the rookie minicamp, facing stiff competition for the QB1 spot in Week 1.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
