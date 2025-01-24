  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Deion Sanders Jr. opens up how GF Brittany makes him feel special on his birthday despite him not caring about the special day

Deion Sanders Jr. opens up how GF Brittany makes him feel special on his birthday despite him not caring about the special day

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jan 24, 2025 21:34 GMT
Deion Sanders Jr. opens up how GF Brittany makes him feel special on his birthday despite him not caring about the special day
Deion Sanders Jr. opens up how GF Brittany makes him feel special on his birthday despite him not caring about the special day (Image Sources: Getty and Instagram)

Deion Sanders Jr. and Brittany Faye go way back. The couple are regulars on each other's Instagram stories and hardly pass up the chance to share affectionate messages on social media.

Recently, a post went viral on X (formerly Twitter) about men being okay with doing nothing for their birthdays. Sanders replied to the post by stating:

"I’m the same, idc about my birthday at all…. but Brittany always sets up a dinner or something for me."
also-read-trending Trending

It shows that despite Sanders' indifference to celebrating his birthday, his long-time girlfriend will still find a way to make the day special.

Brittany Faye was a regular at Colorado Buffalo games in 2024

Brittany Faye has an impressive social media presence. She regularly updates her followers about her activities. One constant activity in 2024 was her attending Colorado Buffaloes games with the Sanders family.

It was a regular occurrence to see Faye, Deiondra Sanders, and the rest of the family supporting Coach Prime's side at home games. The support was worth it as the Buffaloes finished the regular season with a 9-4 record, qualifying for a bowl game.

What next for Deion Sanders Jr.?

Deion Sanders Jr. is one of the most versatile members of the Sanders household. Coach Prime's first son covers the Colorado Buffaloes, documents the Sanders family's journey, and still finds time to release original music.

With Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are set to enter the NFL, the path that Deion Jr. opts to follow remains to be seen. He could stay in Colorado covering games since his dad remains the coach of the Buffaloes. He could also follow Shedeur during his rookie year, considering he'll be among the most coveted rookies in 2025.

Deion Jr. is a content creator, and his YouTube channel, “Well Off Media," is a testament to his work. His efforts covering the Buffaloes have made the university one of the most popular in college football.

Deion Jr. will now focus on recharging ahead of the draft, during which Shedeur and Shilo will attempt to prove their suitability for the next level. He'll also watch Coach Prime, who continues to be linked with NFL jobs.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी