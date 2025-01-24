Deion Sanders Jr. opens up how GF Brittany makes him feel special on his birthday despite him not caring about the special day

Deion Sanders Jr. and Brittany Faye go way back. The couple are regulars on each other's Instagram stories and hardly pass up the chance to share affectionate messages on social media.

Recently, a post went viral on X (formerly Twitter) about men being okay with doing nothing for their birthdays. Sanders replied to the post by stating:

"I’m the same, idc about my birthday at all…. but Brittany always sets up a dinner or something for me."

It shows that despite Sanders' indifference to celebrating his birthday, his long-time girlfriend will still find a way to make the day special.

Brittany Faye was a regular at Colorado Buffalo games in 2024

Brittany Faye has an impressive social media presence. She regularly updates her followers about her activities. One constant activity in 2024 was her attending Colorado Buffaloes games with the Sanders family.

It was a regular occurrence to see Faye, Deiondra Sanders, and the rest of the family supporting Coach Prime's side at home games. The support was worth it as the Buffaloes finished the regular season with a 9-4 record, qualifying for a bowl game.

What next for Deion Sanders Jr.?

Deion Sanders Jr. is one of the most versatile members of the Sanders household. Coach Prime's first son covers the Colorado Buffaloes, documents the Sanders family's journey, and still finds time to release original music.

With Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are set to enter the NFL, the path that Deion Jr. opts to follow remains to be seen. He could stay in Colorado covering games since his dad remains the coach of the Buffaloes. He could also follow Shedeur during his rookie year, considering he'll be among the most coveted rookies in 2025.

Deion Jr. is a content creator, and his YouTube channel, “Well Off Media," is a testament to his work. His efforts covering the Buffaloes have made the university one of the most popular in college football.

Deion Jr. will now focus on recharging ahead of the draft, during which Shedeur and Shilo will attempt to prove their suitability for the next level. He'll also watch Coach Prime, who continues to be linked with NFL jobs.

