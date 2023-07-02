Deion Sanders' leg injury: Can the Colorado coach devote his entirety to the team in 2023? More updates on his latest medical setback

For the past two years, Deion Sanders' leg injury has been a recurring concern. The head coach has had to deal with serious medical issues affecting his legs. Since 2021, Sanders has been treated for blood clots and compartment syndrome, which means muscle pressure has reached levels that can limit the flow of blood and oxygen. He's also had two of his toes amputated. In a recent YouTube video, he revealed that another blood clot has developed in his right thigh.

Initially, it was thought that Sanders' leg injury might require another amputation. But he dismissed the scare as being a worst-case scenario. Sanders has since had another surgery to remove blood clots on his left thigh and below the knee. He was discharged after the surgery and has been recovering at his home as indicated by an Instagram post by his girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds.

However, college football season starts soon, and there are questions surrounding how Colorado might fare with Sanders’ leg injured. It seems Sanders himself is convinced of his ability to continue in his role. His players are also anticipating his return as they continue their summer conditioning and workout programs in his absence.

How are his players reacting to Sanders' leg injury?

His son, Deion Sanders Jr., posted a video on Twitter where Colorado players were responding to a question on what Coach Prime is doing. Sanders Jr. who himself plays for Colorado mentioned that his dad is “just chilling.”

Deion Sanders Jr @DeionSandersJr

youtu.be/rQ3uOTtYc2M CU Football Players Do Countless UpDowns: Turnt Up Open Field Tackles CU Football Players Do Countless UpDowns: Turnt Up Open Field Tacklesyoutu.be/rQ3uOTtYc2M

Other players and staff gave answers ranging from the coach reading the Bible, watching Tubi, and not working hard towards returning to the team soon.

It is clear from the video that his staff and team are not worried about any scare that Sanders’ leg injury might affect his return. Sanders, whose recruiting method at Colorado has drawn criticisms and praises alike, is set to commence his Colorado era on-field against TCU on September 2.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer started his coaching career in 2012 as the head coach of Prime Prep Academy in Dallas, Texas. After a successful tenure at Prime Prep, he was hired in 2015 by Triple A Academy in Fort Worth, Texas.

He moved from Triple A to Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. In 2020, he became the head coach at Jackson State. He got the Colorado job in December 2022, becoming the program’s first black head coach.

His time with the Buffaloes is already remarkable as the team leads in roster turnover among all Power 5 college football programs. Colorado fans will be hoping Sanders' leg injury doesn't deplete his working efficiency.

We wish Coach Sanders a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him in charge of the team as the season kicks off in September.

