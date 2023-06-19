Deion Sanders may have his left foot amputated: How does this impact his ability to coach in 2023?

Deion Sanders is facing the risk of losing his left foot due to poor blood circulation issues. The Colorado Buffaloes' head coach was forced to amputate two toes in his left leg in 2021. His doctors have informed him he faces a bigger risk as a result of the condition.

Sanders has been grappling with persistent problems in his foot for an extended period of time. This is primarily stemming from blood clots that extend along his leg, starting from the upper part of his calf and reaching down to his foot.

The two-time Super Bowl winner permitted camera crews from "The Pregame Show" series on YouTube to document a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado. The legendary cornerback is set to embark on his first season in charge at the university.

Sanders met a group of healthcare professionals to discuss his daily levels of pain and explore potential courses of action. The team included orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer, as well as athletic trainer Lauren Askevold.

In the 11-minute video on the show, Sanders conveyed his condition to the team of medical experts. “Prime Time” stated he is experiencing a loss of sensation in the sole of the left foot. This is coming after he had undergone nine surgeries in 2021.

Sanders expressed his desire to promptly undergo any recommended procedure, emphasizing the need for immediate action. He conveyed his preference for scheduling the procedure before the start of the season, as he anticipates being occupied with his coaching responsibilities once the season commences.

His medical advisors have recommended that he take a proactive approach by prioritizing rest and allowing his body sufficient time to heal. They also emphasize the importance of addressing the issue before the start of the season, rather than entering into it without resolving the underlying problem.

Will Sanders' condition affect his coaching career?

Even if the worst eventually happens, Deion Sanders is expected to resume duty as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes next season. The health condition is not expected to have an impact on his coaching career and his first season in Colorado.

After Colorado's disappointing 1-11 season in 2022, he assumed control of the struggling program in December. Since his appointment, there has been a notable resurgence of interest in the team. Notably, the program had experienced only two winning seasons since 2016.

Following a massive squad overhaul through the transfer portal, all eyes are on the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback and his team. The team sold out their spring game in April and has also sold out their season-ticket allotment. This is the first time the program is experiencing this in almost 30 years.

