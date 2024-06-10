Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders once compared himself to the likes of 7X Super Bowl Champ Tom Brady

After two seasons with the Jackon State Tigers, Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders followed his father to take over as the starting QB of the Colorado Buffaloes last season. Despite being the most sacked QB of the 2023 season, Shedeur recorded a total of 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes.

During a 2023 interview with Complex Sports, Shedeur Sanders was questioned about his game and if his playstyle was similar to NFL legends Tom Brady or Michael Vick. The young QB answered by stating that he has the qualities of both seven-time Super Bowl champ Brady and four-time Pro Bowler Vick, and it depends on how the game requires him to play.

"I'll say it's a mixture because I'm able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball. I can play like Brady, but I'm also able to extend plays and if it's not there, take it like Vick.

"So it just depends, it's funny whenever the situations in the game occcurs, they're like, 'Hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.' So that's when we bring our legs involved."

Shedeur Sanders' confidence may be impressive, but he still has a lot to prove on the gridiron. Despite his best efforts, the Colorado Buffaloes finished with a 4-8 overall campaign last season. With head coach Deion Sanders revamping the roster ahead of their Big 12 reunion, Shedeur will be expected to take charge and carve out a more successful season.

Shedeur Sanders leads his team through intense offseason workouts

In a recent video posted online, the Colorado QB was seen participating in rigorous drills with the wide receivers corps. The QB can be seen guiding the WRs through routes and sharing some words of motivation to keep the morale high.

"Alright, that's good work. When we say let's throw a 10, let's be here at 10, bro. Let's get in it, get it over with. Saturday I know everybody wanna do it. We all wanna do it. So let's get in it. We got seven months, bro. Today we're all over with. So lock in, let's lock in these seven months."

In his last campaign with the Buffs before transitioning into the NFL, can Shedeur Sanders lead the program to glory?