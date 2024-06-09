IN PHOTOS: Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Jeremiah Brown shows off electrifying fishing skills during CFB offseason

Travis Hunter and his Colorado teammate Jeremiah Brown showed off their fishing skills in Windsor. They headed to The Marina at Water Valley with center Yakiri Walker to bond over their love for fishing. The guided fishing location shared the snaps of the trio in action through the brand’s Instagram handle @themarinawindsor.

Hunter has been known to love fishing and has shared snippets of several such trips to different places. He has even had banter around the activity with the Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Like most of the time, the two-way star took his teammates along to haul in enough for a dinner party.

Here are the snaps featuring the Colorado Buffaloes trio of Travis Hunter, Jeremiah Brown and Yakiri Walker showing off their fishing skills.

“Travis Hunter, Jeremiah Brown and Yakiri Walker aren't just good at playing football,” the caption for the Instagram post read.

Hunter and friends fishing in Windsor, Colorado. (Instagram/ The Marina at Water Valley)

The first snap featured Hunter showing off his big catch as the other two seemed to be waiting for their own haul. The second snap showed the group weighing the wide receiver cum cornerback’s catch. The last picture again showed the fish in Hunter’s hand as he held it up for the camera.

This isn't the first time Hunter paired up with Brown on a fishing expedition. The duo hauled in some bass last month, showing off impressive skills and maneuvers with the rod. Offseason in Colorado has really brought out some off-field skills from the stars in Boulder.

Travis Hunter even tried his hand at catching alligators

Travis Hunter recently took his fishing vlogs up a notch and was seen making a much bigger catch in a video that went viral on social media last week. He went out during the offseason to try some alligator hunting.

Hunter expressed his concern about the safety of kids in the area, stressing the need of removing the water predator from that place.

“We gotta get him out of here, kids be running around here,” he was heard saying in the viral video.

He expertly told his friends not to fear being bitten by the animal if they managed to grab its tail. According to him, the alligator can't do anything and flick back at the catcher if caught from its tail.

