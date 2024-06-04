WATCH: When Colorado star Travis Hunter went catching alligators as part of fun offseason outing

Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes cornerback known for his fishing vlogs, recently posted a video capturing his encounter with an alligator. During a fun offseason outing, Hunter caught attention when he went alligator hunting. The video quickly went viral.

In the footage, Hunter expressed concern for the safety of children in the area, saying that the alligator needed to be removed:

“We gotta get him out of here, kids be running around here.”

He instructed his friend in the video, that the alligator would not bite if its tail was grabbed.

"He's not gonna bite y'all,” Hunter said. “Grab his tail. If you grab him by his tail he cannot flick back at you. I'mma grab him by his tail. Now he can do nothing."

Hunter is renowned for his fishing vlogs, and in one of his videos, he captured a gator last year as well. The video is titled: “TRAVIS HUNTER FISHING VLOG (GATOR CATCH)" on YouTube.

With the Buffs' training camp set to begin in a few weeks, this offseason adventure surely amped up the excitement for what lies ahead.

Colorado’s versatile star Travis Hunter graces the cover of ‘College Football 25’

Last week, EA officially unveiled its cover athletes for "College Football 25," which includes a trio of college football stars: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. This marks a historic moment for Colorado, as they have never had a player featured on the cover before.

Hunter, the former top-ranked recruit who played both offense and defense for the Buffs, is now featured front and center. In the past season, Hunter impressively hauled in 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense, while also recording 30 tackles and three interceptions on defense. It's worth noting that athletes who opted into "College Football 25" will receive a flat $600 fee for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

"We were more focused on being on the cover," Hunter said. "We don’t care about NIL. It’s a dream come true."

Notably, the video game industry in the U.S. alone is worth twice as much as college football. In 2022, it raked in $46.8 billion, while college football only generated $15.8 billion in 2019.

