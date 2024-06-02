Details about the EA Sports College Football 25 game are still emerging after the announcement of the July 19th release date. Reporters and gamers were recently given a tour of the EA Sports Orlando studios and were allowed to play the game.

EA Sports' designers revealed that the game had been developed over three years and that they had made sure that it was not a reskinning of Madden with several Game modes and traditions adhered to. One of the most anticipated aspects of the game was the likenesses of the players.

The 'Elite College Football' Instagram page posted pictures of how the players looked in the game and compared it to actual photographs.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Would you be surprised if we told you that CFB fans were not impressed in the comments? One of the players who came in for some cheeky ribbing was the game's cover star, Colorado Buffaloes' two-way player Travis Hunter.

"Why did they make Travis Hunter lowkey look like a frog"

ECF's IG post comments

ECF's IG post comments

ECF's IG post comments

Has the College Football game caused beef for Travis Hunter?

Travis Hunter and his teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders have taken college football by storm ever since they followed coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder.

The two players have also been inseparable and have been projected as first-round picks by the charismatic Buffs coach. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks next season and as a highly marketable prospect, was thought to be one of the candidates to be on the EA Sports College Football 25 game.

When Hunter was chosen for the role instead alongside Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, there was speculation that the situation caused a rift between the Buffs stars.

Shedeur did not congratulate Hunter on being on the game's cover and CFB analyst Rico Knows speculated about the pair's relationship on an episode of the "Rico Knows" channel.

“I think Shedeur Sanders is jealous. I think he’s upset… that he wasn’t on the cover of EA Sports 2025. But let me tell you what I would do if my brother made the cover… I’d be saying congratulations all over social media," Rico said. “the evil stepsisters who’s jealous of Cinderella… like why is the prince really feeling on Cinderella? What about me?”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders who has always been supportive of Travis Hunter even labeling him a son, doused the flames of any potential beef.

He addressed the issue during an episode of "Well Off Media."

"They've been through hell and high water, and guess what? They are still here," Sanders said.

Being on the cover of the rebooted EA Sports College Football 25 game is one of the highlights of any student-athlete's career. While Shedeur Sanders has missed out, he has a long journey ahead, and will have several such opportunities in the NFL.