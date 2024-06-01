Takeaways from latest EA Sports College Football 25 news ft. licensed songs

Football fans are in for a treat with the impending release of the EA Sports College Football 25 game on July 19. The franchise has been releasing news about the various game modes and information about the in-game songs and traditions over the past few weeks.

Gamers and journalists were invited to tour the EA Sports Studio in Orlando. They detailed some of the positive takeaways from the College Football game as morsels of information about the much-vaunted game keep filtering through.

Straight away, one of the most praised aspects of the game is just how detailed the game is, and the various game modes bear it out. Dynasty mode has been revealed to be incredibly detailed with recruitment, the transfer portal and staff hiring mimicking real life.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The gameplay was previously speculated to be a reskinning of Madden, but it has been revealed that it was all started from scratch and doesn't in any way resemble the popular game. This version has custom playbooks and audibles from which players can choose from.

Some of the most popular songs from the past that will excite fans include 'Mo Bamba' and 'Neck', bringing back the nostalgia of playing the game all those years ago. However, certain aspects of the game could have been better.

Negatives from the EA Sports College Football 25 game

The EA Sports College Football 25 game has been so highly anticipated that fans won't care that certain favorite aspects from previous iterations haven't been included.

Perhaps some of the few negatives from the EA Sports College Football 25 game will involve disappointment for some fans. Fans of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Virginia Tech Hokies will not have options for their much-vaunted songs 'Enter Sandman' and 'Jump Around' which were left out due to license issues.

According to The Athletic, there will be no Mascot Mode available in the reboot of the franchise, where players used to be able to take the field as their favorite mascots although that might become an option in later years.

Certain players decided not to be included in the game, including polarizing Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who will only be in the game once he is the starting quarterback for his team. The franchise has made sure that players will not be able to recreate Manning from scratch with certain blocks in place.

In Road to Glory, players will no longer have the option of starting their careers in high school; instead, they will be confined to their college careers. But based on the rest of the positives, these will only be minor inconveniences for fans.