WATCH: $2.7M NIL-valued Travis Hunter shows off impressive fishing skills with Colorado LB Jeremiah Brown

Travis Hunter showed off some impressive bass fishing skills along with his Colorado teammate Jeremiah Brown. In a video he uploaded on his YouTube channel, the two-way star had a great catch in cold Colorado waters. He threw his hook in the water and showed impressive hand maneuvers to haul in some bass.

The Colorado star is known for his fishing skills and has been regular in practicing it whenever he has time. He even went head-to-head with his head coach Deion Sanders once, who also shared his love of the activity. This time though, he had his linebacker friend with him to share the spoils.

Here is the video of the Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter bass fishing with linebacker Jeremiah Brown.

Hunter, who has an NIL valuation of $2.7 million (as per On3), has become a popular figure in Colorado both on and off the field. While he has a lot of fans for his football skills on the field, the wide receiver cum linebacker has also cultivated a handsome subscriber base on YouTube. Currently, it stands just shy of the 300,000 mark. Hunter shares vlog videos of his activities with the fans, which often includes fishing with his family and friends.

Back in December last year, Travis Hunter surprised his head coach Deion Sanders with a huge catch while fishing at Lake Prime. The star was holidaying with Coach Prime at his farm. He shared the snap with fans and all Sanders could do was to exclaim at the enormity of the catch.

When Deion Sanders roasted Travis Hunter for his dressing sense and fishing skills

Back in February, Travis Hunter unboxed a new stress-relieving equipment for himself called the Soundbox. The Instagram post garnered a lot of attention while also drawing a reaction from head coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime didn't talk about the equipment but the cream PJs with printed teddy bears that the two-way star chose to wear. Here is the video that Hunter shared.

"What are u wearing? Lord, please whisper to Travis. And tell him he can't beat me Fishing," Sanders roasted his star player in the comments.

Hunter has been the main weapon for Colorado on both sides of the ball. The star put in decent shifts in the defense while also catching passes from Shedeur Sanders in the offense. Coach Prime would want him to continue shining on the field as the 2024 college football season is fast approaching.