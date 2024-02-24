“What are you wearing” - $50 million worth Deion Sanders subtly roasts Travis Hunter on dressing sense and fishing

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter engaged in a funny banter on Instagram as the 20-year-old sensation uploaded a reel on the social media platform talking about his new stress-releasing equipment - The Saunabox.

However, it was not about the amazing product that Travis unboxed but about the pair of cream PJs with printed teddy bears he chose to wear. As Hunter unboxed the Saunabox, telling fans about the benefits associated with it, Coach Prime took a subtle dig at the WR.

"What are u wearing? Lord please whisper to Travis. And tell him he can't beat me Fishing," commented Sanders.

Screenshot via Instagram

Here's the post by Hunter, unboxing his new gear, which he captioned,

"@thesaunabox keeping me recovered all season, and off season, long."

However, the cheeky banter put aside, Deion Sanders, who's worth $50 million, would want his wide receiver to be well-rested and stress-free, with spring training already starting in Boulder.

Throwback to when Travis Hunter surprised Deion Sanders with his fishing prowess

Back in December 2023, Coach Prime was surprised by the fishing powers of his young WR - Travis Hunter. The duo treated fans with their fishing skills as they secured a massive catch from Lake Prime, one of the two existing lakes on Coach Prime's farm.

The video of Hunter reeling in a substantial fish has only enhanced the reputation of Coach Prime and Hunter as a formidable fishing team. Coach Prime exclaimed,

"Oh my God!" witnessing Hunter's impressive catch.

The fish actually weighed over 10 pounds, and Sanders proudly shared the same on Instagram, exclaiming,

"Caught a monster out of Lake Prime! Oh my God!"

The familial bond between Coach Prime and Hunter extends beyond the football field. Interestingly, a day before their fishing expenditure at Lake Prime, Coach Prime playfully challenged Hunter, stating,

"Really thinks he [Hunter] can beat me fishing. I'm trying to be a good host, but tomorrow, it's on!"

Travis Hunter earned recognition as a first-team All-American by both the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Associated Press (AP).

