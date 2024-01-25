“Every award possible” - Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders heaps praise on Travis Hunter as Colorado Safety gets in academic all American team

Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter has been a key asset for Deion Sanders' team in his first season in Boulder. The 20-year-old transferred from Jackson State along with Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, after Deoin was announced the new coach of the Buffaloes.

In his debut season for the Buffs, Hunter made quite an impression for himself. Even though he missed three games due to injury, he showcased his exceptional talents with the ball on both sides. Hunter now has another accolade to add to his list of achievements.

According to a post on Colorado's Instagram page, Travis Hunter has been named the First Team Academic All-America. He's majoring in Psychology at the University of Colorado and is the only player from the Buffs to make the First Team Academic All-America for the 2023 season.

Deion Sanders' son Shilo, who plays safety, congratulated Hunter on his achievement. He praised the 20-year-old two-way star for the achievement in his sophomore year.

"Yessir@db3_tip every award possible", Shilo commented.

This is not the only recognition that Hunter bagged in his debut season in Boulder. He was also awarded the 2023 Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player on the field.

Hunter recorded 30 total tackles and three interceptions as a cornerback and also compiled 721 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Moreover, the 20-year-old was also announced as a consensus first-team All-American after being named by both the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association.

As Coach Prime prepares for their new journey as a member of the Big 12 conference, Hunter is expected to make an impression once again.

Travis Hunter makes it to ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2024 All-America Team

After the kind of performance he put out for the Buffs despite them finishing 4-8, ESPN senior writer Chris Low has named the two-way star as a part of the first-team defense for his 2024 Way-Too-Early All-America team.

The Buffs had their fair share of problems on the field, leading to their average campaign. But with Deion Sanders making amends, it will be interesting to see the plays that the duo of Shedeur and Travis come up with for the Buffs.

