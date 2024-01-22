Colorado receiver Travis Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, felt heartbroken after Saturday's nail-biting 24-21 showdown that helped the San Francisco 49ers secure a thrilling victory against the Green Bay Packers. The divisional playoff win marked the 49ers' first fourth-quarter comeback of the season.

This triumph takes the Niners into their third consecutive NFC championship game and fourth in the past five years. The win keeps their Super Bowl aspirations alive and adds another victorious chapter to the historic rivalry with the Packers.

After the intense matchup, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, provided a lighthearted moment with her social media post. Leanna shared a meme with the caption:

"Packers break my heart every year bruh 😔💔"

The defeat included missed opportunities, a go-ahead touchdown from Christian McCaffrey and an interception by Jordan Love in the final possession. As the Niners celebrate their hard-fought victory, the heartbreak for Packers fans continues, echoing the humorous yet sad sentiment of Leanna Lenee.

Lenee was at the Folsom Field several times in the 2023 college football season, cheering for Travis Hunter and the Buffaloes, who finished 4-8.

Travis Hunters finds support in Leanna Lenee after liver injury

Colorado star Travis Hunter faced a setback after a liver injury during the Rocky Mountain showdown in Week 3 that kept him sidelined for two game weeks.

Hunter, a key player for the Buffs, left the contest at halftime following a fierce hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn. Despite the injury, the Buffs secured a 43-35 double-overtime victory.

Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, has been a pillar of support during this challenging time. She was by his side at the hospital, providing updates on his health. In an Instagram story, Lenee shared a picture of Hunter and wrote:

"With God you can never fail."

The public display of support reflects the couple's strong bond, which has been openly shared for over a year since their relationship began during Hunter's senior year at Collins Hill High School in Georgia.

