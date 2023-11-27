WATCH: Colorado WR Travis Hunter spoils GF Leanna with $130,740 worth Hello Kitty special Tesla Model X on her 22nd birthday

Travis Hunter is fulfilling major boyfriend goals on his girlfriend Leanna Lee's birthday. The Colorado wide receiver celebrated Leanna's birthday in epic fashion.

The floor was full of flower petals and balloons in an all-pink ensemble inspired by a Hello Kitty theme. There were cute gift packages placed all over the room. Surely, Leanna would have her time cut out while unwrapping those presents.

However, there's one gift she won't have to open, which is the most lavish gift she got on her 22nd birthday.

Travis Hunter gifted Leanna Lenee a 'Hello Kitty' Tesla Model X valued at $130,740. The sleek automobile in an all-black color looks dapper in the video recorded by Leanna herself while looking at the features inside.

Hello Kitty stickers are seen embezzled at every door with white-leather seat covers on the inside. The couple has a flair for making headlines off the field.

Have a look at the photos yourself:

Who is Travis Hunter's girlfriend?

Apart from his exploits on the field for the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter has been in the news for his relationship with his girlfriend Leanna Lenee. The 22-year-old is a social media influencer with a 67K following.

The couple has also launched their own YouTube channel, ‘Travis and Leanna’. Through the channel, they gave fans an intimate look into their lives, sharing moments of fun and engaging in a candid Q&A session.

During their debut episode, the duo took a stroll down memory lane, recounting how they first crossed paths at their school - Collins High School. However, it was not until later, at a friend’s birthday, that the duo sparked some chemistry. The Colorado WR and Leanna celebrate their anniversary on February 27.

Leanna also revealed her educational aspirations. Graduating in 2022 from the Kennesaw State Univerity, the 22-year-old plans to pursue a Master's degree. The couple have openly discussed various aspects of their lives, including their ages, living arrangements, and future plans, while hinting at the possibility of marriage.