The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for their season-ender against the Utah Utes and they will rely on their star Travis Hunter. But before all that begins, the Buffaloes' two-way star took a moment to celebrate his lady love Leanna. Hunter took to social media to wish his girlfriend on her special day.

Colorado hasn't had the season they had hoped for and are already out of the postseason contention. They play the Utes amid the biggest slump of head coach Deion Sanders' coaching career. Moments to celebrate have been hard to come by for Hunter but he found one right before the end of the regular season.

Here is what Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter said on the occasion of his longtime girlfriend Leanna’s birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU,” Hunter wrote in the caption of his IG post for his girlfriend’s birthday.

Leanna celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday. She met Hunter during his time as a senior in high school and the couple has been together since.

She regularly posts updates about their relationship on her social media account. Leanna would be there to cheer for Colorado as they try to come out of a losing streak and end a disappointing season on a high.

Travis Hunter and Colorado need a win

Colorado hasn't won a single game since its Week 6 triumph over the Arizona State Sun Devils. In fact, the team has lost seven of its last eight games this season.

Due to the fact that they had won their first three games, their record for the season stands at 4-7. A little disappointing considering the hype they came with after the arrival of Deion Sanders in Boulder.

Travis Hunter has been a standout performer for the Buffaloes on both sides of the ball. In offense, he has 614 receiving yards in 49 receptions this season. The Buffaloes' star player has also caught four touchdown passes.

On the defensive side, Hunter has registered 21 solo tackles and three interceptions. He also has six assisted tackles. But the team needs more players to fire like him.

Can Travis Hunter help Colorado to finally win and end the 2023 season on a high?