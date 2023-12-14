PHOTOS: Colorado Safety Travis Hunter and GF Leanna spend a fun day fishing at Deion Sanders’ Lake Prime

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter is enjoying his offseason with his girlfriend Leanna Lenee. Recently, the couple went fishing at Deion Sanders' Lake Prime and posted photos of their time together on Instagram.

Hunter, in Lenee's story, was all smiles as he held his fish like a trophy while posing for the picture. In another photo, one can see both Lenee and Hunter with the fish in their hands.

Let's have a look at the photos.

Earlier, Deion Sanders engaged in some banter with one of his best players regarding the fish he caught. He captioned the post:

“@db3_tip really thinks he can beat me fishing. I’m trying to be a good host but tomorrow it’s on! ”

However, Hunter, not one to back down from a challenge, had a perfect response for Coach Prime. Instead of just words, the cornerback/wide receiver chose to reply with his fishing abilities.

"First catch out here on the Prime land. Early in the morning, you know. Hey, I’m the fishing god. Easily, you know what I mean," Hunter posted on a story.

Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter enjoy a healthy relationship off the field. Hunter is also good friends with Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders. The duo was one of the positive things at the Colorado Buffaloes (4-8) in an otherwise lackluster 2023 season.

CU Buffs' Travis Hunter Shines as First-Team All-American

The 2023 college football season started as a fairytale for Travis Hunter and the Buffaloes. However, with Hunter suffering a lacerated liver injury in Week 3, the Buffs were dealt a huge blow. The season all went downward from that point on. Even though Hunter returned in Week 7 against the Stanford Cardinal, nothing was the same anymore.

Despite facing challenges, Hunter's impact on both offense and defense is undeniable. Offensively, he secured 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns. On the defensive end, Hunter contributed with 30 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups.

Hunter is the first Buff to secure a spot on the first-team All-American roster since tackle Nate Solder in 2010. Coming to Colorado’s history, he becomes the 60th player to earn Associated Press first-team All-America honors as an all-purpose player.

Travis Hunter emerged as a shining star throughout the season, just as the team anticipated. The sophomore cornerback and receiver received top honors on Monday, being named a first-team All-American by both the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America.

