"Terrible blow for Colorado" - Skip Bayless reacts to Travis Hunter's injury that could potentially affect Deion Sanders' title contention this season

Skip Bayless believes Colorado has been dealt a tough blow with Travis Hunter being out for a few weeks.

Hunter caught a pass in the first quarter but was hit by Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Hunter stayed down on the play but returned to make a tackle on defense before leaving the game for good.

Following the game, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders said it didn't look good and Travis Hunter would be out for a few weeks.

Now, speaking on his show, Skip Bayless said he heard Hunter has a lacerated liver and will miss Colorado's pivotal next two games.

"Not only was Travis Hunter interfered with but after the play should have been over, Colorado State's Henry Blackburn blasted Hunter, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. So, Colorado State was penalized 30 total yards. I'm told, Travis Hunter sustained a laceration of his liver, not considered terribly serious, should heal on its own in three to four weeks."

Bayless added:

"But, will definitely keep him out of Saturday's game at Oregon and probably out of the following Saturday's game against USC and Caleb Williams. A terrible blow for Colorado just on the football field, Travis Hunter tried to play with the injury, he just didn't feel right, was taken to the hospital and was kept overnight."

Despite Colorado's double-overtime win over Colorado State, the Buffaloes odds to win the National Championship and Pac-12 has now gotten longer, showing how important Hunter is.

Colorado set for its toughest two games

The Colorado Buffaloes have started the season 3-0 but will now have its toughest two games of the season next. Colorado will head to Oregon on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will host USC the following week.

With Hunter out of the lineup for those games, the Buffaloes will now be without their lockdown corner and a starting wide receiver.

This season, Hunter has caught 16 passes for 213 yards as a receiver. Defensively, Hunter has nine tackles, one interception, and two pass defenses.

Colorado opened up as +21-point underdogs for their Week 4 matchup in Oregon, following the news that Hunter will be out of the lineup.