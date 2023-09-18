"We are just alike" - Shedeur Sanders claims activating "Tom Brady" mode changed the course of Week 3 encounter against Colorado State

Shedeur Sanders delivered on the biggest stage in college football once again on Saturday. The Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State matchup lived up to all the hype and build-up preceding it. At the end of the day, it was a 98-yard Shedeur Sanders-led drive, which culminated in a TD pass to Michael Harrison at the end of regulation to force the game into OT.

Sanders continued his heroics in overtime with clutch play after clutch play, with just one thought in his head - go into Brady Mode. Finishing the game with 348 yards and 4 TD passes, Sanders pulled off an unthinkable comeback win when the Buffaloes looked down and out, especially when they were down by 8 points nearing the end of regulation.

But even more iconic was his postgame interview, where Shedeur claimed that he activated 'Brady Mode' to pull off the victory at the end.

"All I was thinking was Brady mode. Simple. Brady mode. You left too much time out there. We talk after every game. I'm sure he's going to text me in a second. But that's all I was thinking is Brady mode, if he can do it, I can do it. We're just alike," Sanders said on the ESPN broadcast after the game.

We've seen Tom Brady pull off miraculous comebacks at the end of games for years, and Sanders learned the most crucial lesson from watching Brady: there's always enough time on the clock. Sanders' efforts, channeling his inner Tom Brady, have helped CU achieve a 3-0 overall record on the season and find themselves at the No. 19 spot in the AP team ranking polls.

What is Tom Brady's relationship with Shedeur Sanders like?

Being the son of a superstar like Deion Sanders, Shedeuer Sanders has been surrounded by greatness all his life. Not only his father but the 21-year-old QB has been mentored by some of the game's greats. Amongst his most prominent relationships, is his connection to the one and only Tom Brady.

The former NFL QB, and perhaps the greatest player of all time, has maintained a close bond with the young Sanders. The two text often, as Shedeur mentioned in his comments after last night's victory, and Brady has taken up the role of a mentor to Sanders.

With Shedeur Sanders passing more than 1,200 yards so far into the season, it definitely looks like Tom Brady's advice and mentorship are working out perfectly.